ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jen Shah posts, deletes cryptic message about ‘the truth’ after prison sentencing

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5a41_0kJNtFGD00

Jen Shah posted — and quickly deleted — a cryptic message about “the truth” after being sentenced to federal prison for six-and-a-half years.

The now-former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to share a quote that read, “There’s something about a woman with a loud mind that sits in silence, smiling knowing she can crush you with the truth.”

Since her arrest in March 2021, Shah, 49, had aggressively maintained her innocence to family, friends, co-stars and the public.

However, in July 2022, she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted thousands of people, predominantly the elderly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWIgz_0kJNtFGD00
Jen Shah posted and deleted a cryptic message about “the truth” after being sentenced to federal prison.
Instagram/Jen Shah

She then learned her fate in a New York City courtroom on Jan. 6 after her sentencing date was pushed back several times .

After the hearing, her attorney, Priya Chaudry, told Page Six, “Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptKze_0kJNtFGD00
The quote read, “There’s something about a woman with a loud mind that sits in silence, smiling knowing she can crush you with the truth.”
Instagram/Jen Shah

“Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished and accepts this sentence as just,” she continued in her statement.

“Jen will pay her debt to society, and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBowF_0kJNtFGD00
Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to a nationwide telemarketing scheme.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Before United States District Judge Sidney Stein handed down his sentence — which includes over $6 million in restitution — Shah “tearfully apologized” to her family and the victims for her actions.

Her lawyer reiterated how “sorry” her client was, but Assistant US Attorney Robert Sobelman — who represented the federal government during the case — had his doubts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTiJA_0kJNtFGD00
The now-former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars.
GC Images

“There is not one message from her that expresses any type of remorse, not one,” he said in court. “The defense hasn’t submitted any. That’s not how she felt even when she pled guilty.”

He also pointed to a “text message” that showed Shah “laughing” about one of her victims — “an 80-year-old woman” — who wouldn’t “stop crying.”

Additionally, Sobelman claimed that “every cooperator” who was interviewed identified Shah as the leader of the conspiracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkOo8_0kJNtFGD00
The night of her sentencing, she celebrated with a group of 20 at an Italian hotspot in New York City.
Instagram/Jen Shah

Hours after the sentencing, the mother of two — who was facing a maximum of 14 years behind bars — was seen celebrating with a group of 20 at an Italian hotspot.

She is scheduled to surrender on Feb. 17 and must enter a mental health treatment program after she serves her time.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

How Much Did Coach Shah Know About Jen Shah's Business Outside of 'RHOSLC'?

It feels like Jen Shah’s legal troubles have been the running theme of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since almost the beginning of the Bravo series. While that isn't true, the accusations against her involving wire fraud and her subsequent court case have been a big part of the show. And now, RHOSLC fans want to know how much her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah, knew about Jen Shah’s illegal dealings.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
In Touch Weekly

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Is a ‘Complete Mess’ Following Prison Sentencing: ‘She Doesn’t Want to Go’

Time is running out. Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is a “complete mess” as she awaits a 6.5-year prison sentence beginning on February 17, 2023. “Jen’s been a complete wreck since the sentencing. She doesn’t want to go to prison, and she still hasn’t wrapped her head around it. She can’t stop sobbing,” the insider tells Life & Style. “Her husband, Sharrieff, is constantly by her side, trying to help her keep it together. She’s a complete mess.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Hollywood Gossip

Jen Shah is a "Sobbing Wreck" Ahead of Prison Sentence

In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
TENNESSEE STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Breaks Silence After Being Accused of Abuse: ‘I’m So Grateful’

Speaking out. Sister Wives star Meri Brown has broken her silence after Paedon Brown made a shocking allegation that she abused Kody Brown’s kids during their childhoods. “Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world. Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!” Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16. “On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.”
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HollywoodLife

Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
FLORIDA STATE
ETOnline.com

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jen Shah Throws Lavish Dinner Party in Wake of Lengthy Prison Sentence

Late last week, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for her role in orchestrating an evil fraud scheme. As Shah admitted to this past July, she lied to an endless array of elderly victims about potential business opportunities in order to steal their financial information.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
msn.com

The Chrisleys have another setback before reporting for prison next week, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
buzzfeednews.com

"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict

Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison

Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals for 1st Time That Wife Janelle Briefly ‘Moved Out’ Years Before Official Split: ‘She Was Done’

History repeating itself? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and estranged wife Janelle Brown had struggles well before they confirmed their split in December. “The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved out,” Kody, 53, revealed during part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1. “She was done. She moved […]
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

170K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy