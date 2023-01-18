ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn would-be carjacking victim shoots at suspects

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvlU8_0kJNtCc200

Shots fired in Oak Lawn after possible attempted robbery 00:22

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – Police in southwest suburban Oak Lawn are investigating an attempted carjacking.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two suspects armed with handguns tried to carjack an unsuspecting victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place, police said.

The victim had a gun and fired about eight shots at the suspects, who fled in a black Jeep Cherokee. The suspects abandoned the car in the 6200 block of West 90th Street.

The suspects then got into a white, older model Dodge Charger driven by an unknown subject and fled the area. The Charger appeared to have damage on the rear passenger door above the rocker panel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsWm2_0kJNtCc200
Police in southwest suburban Oak Lawn are investigating an attempted carjacking and are looking for the suspect vehicle. Oak Lawn Police Department

Police said they don't know if any of the suspects were shot during the incident. The victim was not injured.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5bZ7_0kJNtCc200
Oak Lawn would-be carjacking victim shoots at suspects 00:35

Comments / 17

fix it! chicago strong#
3d ago

So they were in a stolen car driving around oak lawn armed and took off another stolen car with rats driving that car too and nobody in custody why? Police around here need to open their eyes around here! I see so many suspicious hoodrats driving around here and you know the cars are stolen and nobody can do a thing????

Reply(5)
15
Quest 1
3d ago

In Illinois they want to take your guns away and let all the criminals out of jail unless you have 1st degree murder. Makes a lot of sense. Vote Dumbocrats!!! And that's what you're gonna get

Reply
11
Back_The_Blue
3d ago

The bigger issue is he fired off 8 rounds and didn't score a hit. No mention of them shooting back.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
GLENVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police

CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$15,000 reward offered for information in beating death of father of six

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side family is still pleading for any leads after a father was beaten to death weeks ago in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood -- on his birthday. Crime Stoppers passed out flyers Saturday morning, asking some neighbors if they know anything about the horrific beating of the father who was heading home to spend time with his family. The Cook County Crime Stoppers are trying to find the person who brutally beat 59-year-old Stephen Strode near Marquette and Wabash Dec. 10."To physically beat somebody to death, think of the anger built inside of you, and that you're...
CHICAGO, IL
Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago

A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

AirTag on victim’s key ring leads Chicago cops to armed robbers, prosecutors say

Chicago — Two parolees are in custody after Chicago police tracked a robbery victim’s stolen AirTag to locate them in a stolen getaway car, prosecutors said. Giovanni Hernandez and Timothy Evangelio, both 24, were ordered held without bail on Friday afternoon by Judge Maryam Ahmad. The Illinois Department of Corrections is also moving to revoke both men’s parole status.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two 16-year-old boys in critical condition after Bronzeville shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after they were shot Saturday evening in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens were on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of South State Street around 6:45 p.m. when they got into an argument with someone in a vehicle. That person then started shooting at the victims. One of the boys was shot in the chest. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. The other boy was shot in the back and was also transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 35, shot to death during argument in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while at a gathering in Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting happened in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:36 p.m. Police say the victim, 35, was inside a residence when he was in an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and shot him. The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction.No arrests were made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after police say he was shot by off-duty CPD officer who intervened in robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died two days after police said he attempted to rob someone in the Brainerd neighborhood and went on to be shot by an off-duty Chicago Police officer.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the death of Leevon Smith, 39, of the Bronzeville neighborhood.The incident unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday near 90th and Loomis streets.The Chicago Police officer, who was off-duty and lives in the neighborhood, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building, according to police.The officer took out their gun, announced their office and attempted to intervene in the incident. One suspect was struck by gunfire after a struggle ensued over the officer's gun.The suspect was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, initially in serious condition. The officer was also taken to a nearby hospital for observation.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to the scene of the shooting and is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.The CPD said the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
141K+
Followers
31K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy