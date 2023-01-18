ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

Car pinned under truck in Calumet City

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

Car pinned under truck in Calumet City 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a  a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.

It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.

