northbaybusinessjournal.com
Mill Valley commission approves 25-home development
The Mill Valley Planning Commission has voted to approve a 25-home mixed-use project on one of its busier corridors. The Planning Commission met Jan. 10 — a continuation of a meeting held in November — to consider the project at 575 E. Blithedale Ave. known as Richardson Terrace. The commission voted 4-1 to approve the project, with commissioner Greg Hildebrand opposed.
sfstandard.com
SF Hot Pot Restaurant Could Become Apartment Building
An eight-story apartment building may be destined for the site of a San Francisco hot pot restaurant, new plans reveal. The apartments would be built in the Richmond on the site of the Grand Hot Pot Lounge, which would be demolished. The 105-foot building’s 63 homes would be a mix...
KTVU FOX 2
Part of Joe Rodota Trail closed temporarily to relocate homeless encampments
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Part of the Joe Rodota Trail was temporarily closed on Friday to remove homeless encampments and to remove safety hazards, Sonoma County officials say. The trail, which stretches 8.5 miles, runs alongside Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. It has a popular bicycle and pedestrian path. Workers with Sonoma County Regional Parks put up fencing to close the trail between Hampton Way and Dutton Avenue.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Ellman winery revamp wins Napa County approval
Lance and Neil Ellman decided the Soda Canyon winery they had approved by Napa County in 2019 needed a revamp before they ever built it. Since the original approval, the Ellman brothers have bought more land, and that's made a difference. They asked the county to allow them to move the winery, make it slightly bigger and move the entrance from Silverado Trail to Soda Canyon Road.
SFist
Whole Foods Moves In Again On Long-Vacant Former Best Buy Location at Geary and Masonic
Whole Foods has submitted new plans to occupy the space that Best Buy vacated way back in 2017, as the grocer continues its now nearly-six-year quest to be the new anchor tenant at City Center plaza at Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue. It was way back in September 2017 when...
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
Pleasant Hill coffee shop recently burglarized overnight
A man burglarized a Pleasant Hill coffee shop overnight recently, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa’s Meritage Resort and Spa starts guestroom renovation project
The Meritage Resort and Spa in south Napa has begun an extensive renovation of its 322 guestrooms, the property announced Jan. 10. The remodel entails updating and modernizing the resort’s 157 Meritage guestrooms and 165 Bordeaux guestrooms. The work is scheduled for completion in March 2024, according the owners.
sonomamag.com
Petaluma Is Getting a Luxury Foodie Hotel from Chef Charlie Palmer
Chef Charlie Palmer has announced plans to develop a culinary-focused 93-room hotel with a 190-seat restaurant and rooftop bar in downtown Petaluma. The 66,500-square-foot, five-story luxury property will be located at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street and is slated for a 2026 opening. It is a collaboration between Palmer’s recently-launched hospitality group, Appellation, and EKN Development Group of Newport Beach.
Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems
As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
sfstandard.com
Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down
An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Accident Reported on Sand Creek Road in Brentwood
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) and the Brentwood Police Department responded to a report of a solo car collision with major injuries on Sand Creek Road. The incident occurred shortly after 4:05 p.m. near Minnesota Avenue, according to Brentwood PD. Details on...
sonomamag.com
Healdsburg Couple Transforms 100-Year-Old Cottage Into a Modern Home
From the sunny side of their Healdsburg street, Katrina Schjerbeck and Danny Brennan’s vintage two-bedroom Healdsburg cottage looks freshly updated, with tall windows and a new roof and siding. But getting to this end result took more than 10 years, as the family completed a series of projects over...
Security precautions advised in wake of Walnut Creek home burglaries
Walnut Creek police on Saturday urged residents to take precautions to keep their homes safe over the weekend in the wake of at least two residential burglaries. Walnut Creek Police Department officers responded just before 9:10 p.m. on Friday to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road after a burglary alarm was heard in the area and found a home that had a rear sliding glassed door smashed, according to a department statement. ...
diablomag.com
East Bay Teahouses
Whether you want to start the new year by detoxing or indulging, there’s a tea for that—and a teahouse in the East Bay where you can sit and sip. When world-traveling tea lover Gabby Agheli opened the RoyalTea Garden, just off Pleasanton’s Main Street next to her family’s Baci Bistro and Bar, one big goal was to ensure that customers did not leave hungry. So in addition to offering more than 100 teas, she hired a Parisian chef to develop a seasonally changing menu of fresh and filling bites.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
P.F. Chang’s to open lone North Bay location in downtown Santa Rosa
The popular global restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s is coming to Santa Rosa and plans to open a 4,000 square-foot space at the mall’s main entrance along B Street. P.F. Chang’s spokesperson Katie Erwin said a firm date has not been established, but the company anticipates a late 2024 opening.
hoodline.com
CB2 closing its Union Square store this week
Bad news for SF fans of the midcentury knockoff sofas and other modern accouterments sold by CB2 — the brand's 15-year-old store on Ellis Street, next to the newly open Central Subway entrance, is giving up the ghost. This follows the closure of Crate & Barrel, its parent store, last year.
Landslide shifts Orinda home off base, several feet down hillside after storms
A county building official deemed it unsafe to stay after the home slid off its base and moved several feet down the hill. See the damage here:
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New tech at California Wine Country hotels gives guests a digital way to thank housekeepers
Waitstaff at restaurants get tips. Housekeepers at hotels? Not so much. But now Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, with 9,000 hotels in 100 countries worldwide, is leading the charge for change. It unveiled its mobile-tipping platform in September. “There’s no app to download and no software to install,” Scott Strickland, chief...
KQED
'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards
Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
