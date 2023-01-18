ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Mill Valley commission approves 25-home development

The Mill Valley Planning Commission has voted to approve a 25-home mixed-use project on one of its busier corridors. The Planning Commission met Jan. 10 — a continuation of a meeting held in November — to consider the project at 575 E. Blithedale Ave. known as Richardson Terrace. The commission voted 4-1 to approve the project, with commissioner Greg Hildebrand opposed.
MILL VALLEY, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Hot Pot Restaurant Could Become Apartment Building

An eight-story apartment building may be destined for the site of a San Francisco hot pot restaurant, new plans reveal. The apartments would be built in the Richmond on the site of the Grand Hot Pot Lounge, which would be demolished. The 105-foot building’s 63 homes would be a mix...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Part of Joe Rodota Trail closed temporarily to relocate homeless encampments

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Part of the Joe Rodota Trail was temporarily closed on Friday to remove homeless encampments and to remove safety hazards, Sonoma County officials say. The trail, which stretches 8.5 miles, runs alongside Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. It has a popular bicycle and pedestrian path. Workers with Sonoma County Regional Parks put up fencing to close the trail between Hampton Way and Dutton Avenue.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Ellman winery revamp wins Napa County approval

Lance and Neil Ellman decided the Soda Canyon winery they had approved by Napa County in 2019 needed a revamp before they ever built it. Since the original approval, the Ellman brothers have bought more land, and that's made a difference. They asked the county to allow them to move the winery, make it slightly bigger and move the entrance from Silverado Trail to Soda Canyon Road.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa’s Meritage Resort and Spa starts guestroom renovation project

The Meritage Resort and Spa in south Napa has begun an extensive renovation of its 322 guestrooms, the property announced Jan. 10. The remodel entails updating and modernizing the resort’s 157 Meritage guestrooms and 165 Bordeaux guestrooms. The work is scheduled for completion in March 2024, according the owners.
NAPA, CA
sonomamag.com

Petaluma Is Getting a Luxury Foodie Hotel from Chef Charlie Palmer

Chef Charlie Palmer has announced plans to develop a culinary-focused 93-room hotel with a 190-seat restaurant and rooftop bar in downtown Petaluma. The 66,500-square-foot, five-story luxury property will be located at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street and is slated for a 2026 opening. It is a collaboration between Palmer’s recently-launched hospitality group, Appellation, and EKN Development Group of Newport Beach.
PETALUMA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down

An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Accident Reported on Sand Creek Road in Brentwood

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) and the Brentwood Police Department responded to a report of a solo car collision with major injuries on Sand Creek Road. The incident occurred shortly after 4:05 p.m. near Minnesota Avenue, according to Brentwood PD. Details on...
BRENTWOOD, CA
sonomamag.com

Healdsburg Couple Transforms 100-Year-Old Cottage Into a Modern Home

From the sunny side of their Healdsburg street, Katrina Schjerbeck and Danny Brennan’s vintage two-bedroom Healdsburg cottage looks freshly updated, with tall windows and a new roof and siding. But getting to this end result took more than 10 years, as the family completed a series of projects over...
HEALDSBURG, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Security precautions advised in wake of Walnut Creek home burglaries

Walnut Creek police on Saturday urged residents to take precautions to keep their homes safe over the weekend in the wake of at least two residential burglaries. Walnut Creek Police Department officers responded just before 9:10 p.m. on Friday to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road after a burglary alarm was heard in the area and found a home that had a rear sliding glassed door smashed, according to a department statement. ...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
diablomag.com

East Bay Teahouses

Whether you want to start the new year by detoxing or indulging, there’s a tea for that—and a teahouse in the East Bay where you can sit and sip. When world-traveling tea lover Gabby Agheli opened the RoyalTea Garden, just off Pleasanton’s Main Street next to her family’s Baci Bistro and Bar, one big goal was to ensure that customers did not leave hungry. So in addition to offering more than 100 teas, she hired a Parisian chef to develop a seasonally changing menu of fresh and filling bites.
PLEASANTON, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

P.F. Chang’s to open lone North Bay location in downtown Santa Rosa

The popular global restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s is coming to Santa Rosa and plans to open a 4,000 square-foot space at the mall’s main entrance along B Street. P.F. Chang’s spokesperson Katie Erwin said a firm date has not been established, but the company anticipates a late 2024 opening.
SANTA ROSA, CA
hoodline.com

CB2 closing its Union Square store this week

Bad news for SF fans of the midcentury knockoff sofas and other modern accouterments sold by CB2 — the brand's 15-year-old store on Ellis Street, next to the newly open Central Subway entrance, is giving up the ghost. This follows the closure of Crate & Barrel, its parent store, last year.
BERKELEY, CA

