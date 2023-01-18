GOTHENBURG – Payton Schrotberger’s shot in the lane with 2.8 seconds to go gave the Sidney Lady Raiders a 45-43 win in a battle of ranked one-loss teams in Gothenburg on Friday night. With the win, Class B number 5 Sidney improves to 13-1 while the C-1 number 4 Swedes fall to 11-2. Sidney, playing without two players out with concussions, put up the first seven points of the game and held the Swedes to one of nine shooting to take an 11-2 lead after the first quarter. Gothenburg responded with eight second quarter points from senior Ellarey Harm to outscore the Lady Raiders 13-6 and cut the Sidney lead to 17-15 at intermission.

GOTHENBURG, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO