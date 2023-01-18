Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
An Aging Breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” said the combine’s driver, Justin Taubenheim. “I'm farming to maintain...
News Channel Nebraska
Lady Raiders Edge Gothenburg at the Buzzer
GOTHENBURG – Payton Schrotberger’s shot in the lane with 2.8 seconds to go gave the Sidney Lady Raiders a 45-43 win in a battle of ranked one-loss teams in Gothenburg on Friday night. With the win, Class B number 5 Sidney improves to 13-1 while the C-1 number 4 Swedes fall to 11-2. Sidney, playing without two players out with concussions, put up the first seven points of the game and held the Swedes to one of nine shooting to take an 11-2 lead after the first quarter. Gothenburg responded with eight second quarter points from senior Ellarey Harm to outscore the Lady Raiders 13-6 and cut the Sidney lead to 17-15 at intermission.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Grand Island man sentenced to prison for selling counterfeit documents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A little of a year in prison was given to a former Grand Island man after he was convicted for selling counterfeit documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Domingo Zacarias Ciprian, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. He was convicted for unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature. Ciprian will serve 15 months in prison with a one-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. He is also Guatemalan citizen and will be deported after serving his sentence.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Friday 1-20
Today’s show is brought to you by: Custom Pack, Auto Glass Experts, Regency Retirement Residence, and Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing. For sale: 2000 Chevy Monte Carlo $2,000, 402-705-7259. For sale: 2 – Snowblowers $350 - $400, 402-463-8336. For sale: 2 – Round Plastic Sleds $5 each,...
News Channel Nebraska
NWS extends Winter Storm Warning, says wind speeds will increase overnight
KEARNEY, Neb. — Snowy and windy conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to extend its Winter Storm Warning. The NWS says 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall tonight in the Tri-Cities. Forecasters warn that blowing and drifting snow will make it hard for crews to keep up with clearing roads overnight. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour in parts of the area before dying down around 8:00 Thursday morning.
