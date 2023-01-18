Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRDW-TV
Patients see new wave of health care at Martinez urgent care clinic
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before the pandemic, you’d schedule an appointment with your doctor or go to an urgent care center, but during the pandemic, things shifted. Quicker-care clinics are becoming more mainstream. It can save time and can be more convenient. Just like COVID, the health care world is evolving at a rapid rate.
WRDW-TV
Augusta community comes together to stop the violence
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. The Georgia Department of Agriculture and McDuffie County have completed parallel investigations into allegations related to animal services.
wfxg.com
Clock is ticking on EMS agreement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Emergency care in Augusta may be decided at Tuesday's special-called meeting of the commission. This week, four commissioners voted against the presented contract with service provider Gold Cross and one abstained. FOX54 reached out to all of those commissioners to find out why, and what their plans are for the future of emergency care in Richmond County.
allongeorgia.com
Augusta Man Admits to COVID-19 Scheme That Netted More Than $4 Million in Loans and Grants
A Richmond County man has admitted conducting a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4 million in payments. Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, is charged by a criminal Information with Conspiracy, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District...
No abuse or mistreatment found in investigations into McDuffie County Animal Services
There was no evidence of any abuse or mistreatment of shelter animals in the county by either county or state agencies.
Augusta University and U.S. Army team up for higher education
The Army and Augusta University are teaming up to help service members get more access to higher education.
WJBF.com
Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging | Morning in America
Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than any other age group, according to a new report from Families Against Fentanyl. #fentanyl #deaths #kids. Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging …. Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster...
Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series returns
At the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Augusta, people from around the community gathered for the return of the "Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series."
WRDW-TV
Augusta Jewish Museum to be recognized for oldest synagogue
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Jewish Museum is being recognized for having the oldest building constructed as a synagogue by a National Historic Preservation Society. It was also an early fireproof building to store Richmond County’s records. Leaders with the museum say the designation honors the buildings they...
WJBF.com
Consulting firm could be hired to figure out Aiken EMS issues
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County leaders are looking for ways to fix the ongoing issues with its Emergency Medical Services Department. “If I catch a fire call or a car wreck with somebody entrapped in it, I can’t respond to that call. I’m stuck because by law, I can’t leave that patient,” New Holland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Jackson told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I have to turn that patient over to someone of equal or higher knowledge.”
WRDW-TV
Augustan admits fraud scheme that netted $4M in COVID aid
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County man has admitted conducting a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4 million in payments. Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, admits he completed false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications for himself. He...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County pet shelter cleared of most allegations
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture and McDuffie County have completed parallel investigations into allegations related to animal services, moving the county closer to reopening its animal shelter, which has been closed since mid-2022. The investigations cleared the shelter of most wrongdoing, but did find some paperwork...
A.R. Johnson Magnet School receives $20k Box Tops donation
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is one out of only 14 schools across the U.S. selected to receive $20,000 from Box Tops for Education.
North Augusta man to spend more than a decade in prison for drug trafficking
A North Augusta man will spend 151 months behind bars on drug trafficking charges.
Media investigation reveals more behind closing of Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A media investigation digs deep into why the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon shut its doors and who leaders say is to blame. It’s a story we told you about back in October. “So one person got into a fight and then the whole other platoons got […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Leaders say ambulance crisis is costing lives
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders in emergency services throughout Aiken County are sounding the alarm yet again on a crisis that they say is costing the lives of citizens. A shortage of EMS crews and dispatchers is forcing people who need help to have to wait for it. On New...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
Atlas Heating and Air Conditioning is providing jobs and education to people in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- A local air and heating company is providing jobs through education. Atlas Heating and Air Conditioning company is heating things up with their technician apprenticeship program and cooling things down with half off service fee discounts. “More go than some come in, so, it’s very scarce and people need heat, people need […]
WRDW-TV
How local residents are trying to turn pain into purpose
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since a car hit five people on Olive Road while they were praying over a person hit by another car. It happened right in front of the Purpose Center. Now, those involved are trying to redirect their sorrow into action to...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.
