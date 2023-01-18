ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johnsbury, VT

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Ryegate

RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
RYEGATE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Westford

WESTFORD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a resident was assaulting a staff member at Second Springs North at around 5:45 p.m. The resident was identified as Kimberly Bakerink, of Westford. Bakerink was found to have an...
WESTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Two more suspects plead not guilty in St. Johnsbury murder case

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Two suspects arrested in connection with a St. Johnsbury murder appeared in court on Thursday, wrapping up two days ofarraignments in the case. Rafael Rodriguez, 34, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Israel Jimenez Lugo in December after allegedly shooting Lugo during a robbery.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating vandalism in Troy

TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
TROY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for DUI, fleeing scene of crash in Waterford

WATERFORD — A 23-year-old man from Barnet was arrested following an incident in Waterford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle off the road in the area of US Route 5 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and discovered the reported...
WATERFORD, VT
WCAX

Suspected shooter in St. Jay murder appears in court

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The man police say pulled the trigger in a St. Johnsbury murder last month appeared before a judge Thursday morning. Rafael Rodriguez, 34, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted assault and robbery, and burglary charges. Court paperwork says Rodriguez and three other suspects planned to rob and steal drugs from Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at his St. Johnsbury apartment between December 13th and 14th. Police say the group went to the apartment, and in the process of carrying out the robbery, Rodriguez shot and killed Jimenez Lugo.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville on January 17. Police say they observed Jasmine Lund, of Lyndonville, standing outside on Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. Officer Harris said he knew Lund to have and active warrant. The warrant is out of Essex...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction

BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Westmore Airbnb raided, 3 facing federal drug charges

WESTMORE — A local woman is facing federal drug charges following a police raid in Westmore. Authorities say Michelle Provencher, also known as Michelle Hall, 24, of Irasburg, was arrested and held in federal custody on Friday, following the search of a rented Airbnb residence. Two Massachusetts residents identified...
IRASBURG, VT
mynbc5.com

Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
HARTFORD, VT
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Vermont man with firearm, narcotics offenses

“Shortly after midnight on January 11, Troopers Dalton Boglisch and Edward Brunton, assigned to State Police-Northampton, were patrolling Route 91 northbound in Hatfield. At that time, they observed a gray Audi sedan with out-of-state license plates that expired more than one year ago. Trooper Boglisch activated the cruiser’s blue lights and stopped the vehicle at the 29.4 mile marker.
HATFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police recover smartphone stolen in Underhill

UNDERHILL — Police are trying to locate the owner of a smartphone recovered in Underhill. The item was located on December 30. The Samsung smartphone is believed to have been stolen. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children, police say. Anyone who has...
UNDERHILL, VT

