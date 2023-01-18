Read full article on original website
Man arrested for assault in Ryegate
RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
Woman arrested on warrant in Westford
WESTFORD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a resident was assaulting a staff member at Second Springs North at around 5:45 p.m. The resident was identified as Kimberly Bakerink, of Westford. Bakerink was found to have an...
2018 South Burlington murder suspect pleads guilty
Had Leroy Headley not accepted a plea offer, his murder trial would have taken place this week.
Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault
Mark Schwartz, 34, of Cambridge, was acquitted of a simple assault charge on Friday. The charge stemmed from a February 2019 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault.
Boyfriend of woman slain in 2018 changes plea to guilty
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man charged with killing his live-in girlfriend in 2018 then fleeing to Jamaica where he evaded authorities for nearly two years pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. Leroy Headley, 41, had originally pleaded not...
Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
Two more suspects plead not guilty in St. Johnsbury murder case
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Two suspects arrested in connection with a St. Johnsbury murder appeared in court on Thursday, wrapping up two days ofarraignments in the case. Rafael Rodriguez, 34, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Israel Jimenez Lugo in December after allegedly shooting Lugo during a robbery.
Police investigating vandalism in Troy
TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
Man arrested for DUI, fleeing scene of crash in Waterford
WATERFORD — A 23-year-old man from Barnet was arrested following an incident in Waterford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle off the road in the area of US Route 5 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and discovered the reported...
Suspected shooter in St. Jay murder appears in court
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The man police say pulled the trigger in a St. Johnsbury murder last month appeared before a judge Thursday morning. Rafael Rodriguez, 34, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted assault and robbery, and burglary charges. Court paperwork says Rodriguez and three other suspects planned to rob and steal drugs from Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at his St. Johnsbury apartment between December 13th and 14th. Police say the group went to the apartment, and in the process of carrying out the robbery, Rodriguez shot and killed Jimenez Lugo.
4 suspects arrested in deadly St. Johnsbury shooting; 1 accused of 1st-degree murder
The four people were charged in connection with a drug robbery and fatal shooting last month of 49-year-old Israel Jimenez Lugo, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: 4 suspects arrested in deadly St. Johnsbury shooting; 1 accused of 1st-degree murder .
Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville on January 17. Police say they observed Jasmine Lund, of Lyndonville, standing outside on Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. Officer Harris said he knew Lund to have and active warrant. The warrant is out of Essex...
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction
BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
WATCH: Surveillance video of South Burlington armed robbery
The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica took a plea deal on Friday. A mild winter has VTrans fully stocked but plow drivers are in demand. Updated: 5 hours ago. The flakes are finally flying but as we know, snow...
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at the Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the video, the robber shows...
Westmore Airbnb raided, 3 facing federal drug charges
WESTMORE — A local woman is facing federal drug charges following a police raid in Westmore. Authorities say Michelle Provencher, also known as Michelle Hall, 24, of Irasburg, was arrested and held in federal custody on Friday, following the search of a rented Airbnb residence. Two Massachusetts residents identified...
Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
Massachusetts State Police charge Vermont man with firearm, narcotics offenses
“Shortly after midnight on January 11, Troopers Dalton Boglisch and Edward Brunton, assigned to State Police-Northampton, were patrolling Route 91 northbound in Hatfield. At that time, they observed a gray Audi sedan with out-of-state license plates that expired more than one year ago. Trooper Boglisch activated the cruiser’s blue lights and stopped the vehicle at the 29.4 mile marker.
Police recover smartphone stolen in Underhill
UNDERHILL — Police are trying to locate the owner of a smartphone recovered in Underhill. The item was located on December 30. The Samsung smartphone is believed to have been stolen. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children, police say. Anyone who has...
