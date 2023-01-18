Read full article on original website
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
Case dismissed against Marquette man charged in fatal pedestrian-car crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — A case against a Marquette man charged in connection to a fatal pedestrian-car crash last year has been dismissed – for now. Hamilton County Attorney Doug Dexter said the case against Phillip Wiles, 50, was dismissed in Hamilton County Court. However, he added that he is considering refiling the case against Wiles in Hamilton County District Court.
Whatever Your Flavor: Find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair
KEARNEY, NEB. — "Whatever Your Flavor" you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Kearney to discuss money, events and all things State Fair. Most importantly they announced the theme for the 2023 event. The theme revealed by the State...
NSP troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents during snowstorm
North Platte, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents on Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm swept across major parts of the state. Over the past two days, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs...
Man dead following fiery crash in Nance County
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. — A man is dead following a fiery crash in Nance County Tuesday night. According to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near North 370th Avenue, near Genoa. The sheriff’s office said...
Two Rivers: Spot the signs of human trafficking
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Katie Mulligan with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how to spot the signs of it happening, and what you can do to stop it.
Lopers Go 1-2 at Midwest Duals
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The third-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team beat No. 23 Western Colorado, 23-16, and fell to both No. 17 Northern State, 22-20, and No. 8 Adams State, 21-18, Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. This was day two of the...
Two Rivers: Importance of blood donations
KEARNEY, Neb. — Blood donations are needed all year round, but now is an especially important time to donate. Akaela Lieth with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It's important because there is a blood transfusion every two seconds in the United States. That roughly adds up to 13.6 million units of blood in a year. And it is especially important now because the number of donations goes down significantly during flu season, so whether you are donating red blood cells, platelets, or plasma know that it is needed.
No. 16 Lopers win another thriller 55-51
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 16th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team got 14 points and 10 rebounds from both Klaire Kirsch and Shiloh McCool to get past Washburn, 55-51, Saturday afternoon in Topeka. Thanks to the snowstorm and a rare Wednesday night game, the...
