Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine yearsMajestic NewsAppling, GA
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
Related
WRDW-TV
Columbia County man charged in assaults that spanned a decade
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated assault in an abuse case the victim says went on for at least 10 years. The victim told deputies she recently left Michael Kent, 54, and finally got the courage to report the abuse to authorities.
WRDW-TV
Augusta student caught with gun, arrested, police say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was arrested Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way after he was found with a gun, according to authorities. Zayden McKeone, 17, was in Room 220 when he was found with a Glock semi-automatic firearm, according to authorities. According to an arrest...
WRDW-TV
Augusta man sentenced after brutally beating girlfriend in 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta jury convicted a man for brutally beating his girlfriend in 2019. District Attorney Jared T. Williams announced Keith Reese, 44, was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery after a two-day jury trial. Officials say the victim went to Reese’s apartment on Alexander Drive...
WRDW-TV
What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has faced serious allegations of abuse and neglect. Shortly after that, the county contacted the Department of Agriculture and the GBI to open an investigation. We’re talking to county leaders about what’s next for the shelter and when we can see...
WRDW-TV
Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
Aiken fire leaves mother dead, daughter severely injured
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1338 Aldrich Street in the early morning of January 25th, at approximately 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a mother and daughter were still inside the home. Both were located inside a bedroom and after being removed from the […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An all-new I-TEAM investigation takes a closer look at who’s keeping watch over those who protect and serve. It all started when the I-TEAM obtained a cell phone video of an incident from November off Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta. We also have the incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
WRDW-TV
This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said Darrell Gathers, 65, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Budgetel on Fifth Street.
WRDW-TV
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police are looking for a woman who’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a man she met online. Kelsey Beverlin, 29, has green eyes, red and blond hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. She drives a blue or black BMW.
WRDW-TV
Deputy’s report sheds light on 1-year-old’s death in in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, emergency medical crews responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L&L Lane. Coroner Darryl Ables said first responders found the child, Alexavia Aguirre, in cardiac arrest, and she was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education. With her knack for finding comedy amid the chaos, Leanne Morgan will be bring laughs to Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
WRDW-TV
Report released on Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released accident report gives details about a crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child last week. First responders rushed to the scene of the crash that happened around 9 a.m. Jan. 18 on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Henderson Road near Tinkers Creek Trail. The location is just south of Hephzibah.
WRDW-TV
Reports tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12...
GBI arrests woman in connection with 4-year-old’s drowning during swimming lessons, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
WRDW-TV
Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
WRDW-TV
Emergency meeting to focus on Augusta ambulance service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after rejecting a contract with the city’s ambulance service provider, the Augusta Commission is being called back in an emergency meeting on emergency medical service. A special meeting has been called for the Augusta Commission for 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Lee N....
WRDW-TV
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt
DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison in Washington County. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies on patrol near Washington State Prison came across a woman walking on prison property. Authorities learned she was there to make a...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s ambulance provider is pulling out of the city after city leaders rejected a contract with the company Tuesday. A decision was expected today on ambulance services in Augusta – and it all came to a head with the contract failure Tuesday. With a...
Comments / 1