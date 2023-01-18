Lumberton — The Lumberton ISD superintendent has reached out to KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan and other reporters, explaining that the board president and other trustees have decided to bring two calendar options to the full board in February. They include the hybrid 4-day option that was presented in January but didn't move forward because the vote was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The other is a traditional calendar.

LUMBERTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO