Odessa, TX

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons on the road for two key games

By OA Sports
Odessa American
 3 days ago
UTPB's DaJuan Jones (2) dribbles up the court against West Texas A&M during a Lone Star Conference game on Jan. 7 at the Falcon Dome. (B KAY RICHTER|ODESSA AMERICAN)

The UTPB women’s and men’s basketball teams take to the road for a pair of Lone Star Conference games this week.

The Falcons will open the trip with a doubleheader against St. Edward’s in Austin, with the women’s game set for a 5:30 p.m. start, followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

UTPB continues its trip against St. Mary’s on Saturday in San Antonio, with the women’s game beginning at 1 p.m. at Greehey Arena.

Both the men’s and women’s teams swept their games against Cameron and Midwestern State last week.

Odessa, TX
