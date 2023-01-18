Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
KMBC.com
Dispute leads to shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri funeral chapel, four injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at a funeral home in south Kansas City. The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. at Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard - near Longview Road. Several ambulances...
KMBC.com
Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
KMBC.com
Gladstone teacher surprised with $25,000 award
GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Gladstone, Missouri teacher got a huge surprise Thursday morning. Vanessa Thompson, a second-grade teacher at Chapel Hill Elementary in the North Kansas City School District was surprised with a $25,000 award called the Milken Educator Award. The honor goes to only a handful of teachers...
KMBC.com
Man dies after Kansas City shooting Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that turned fatal after the victim was taken to an area hospital. Officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of 108th Terrace on a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers...
KMBC.com
Cold and cloudy conditions overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cold and cloudy conditions overnight in Kansas City,. By Sunday, the precipitation will have moved out of the area. Unfortunately, the chilly weather will not. Winter-like temps will be hanging around through the end of the week.
KMBC.com
Grain Valley's Dru Azcona named Athlete of the Week
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Congratulations to this week's KMBC 9, Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week. Grain Valley High School Senior Dru Azcona just picked up his 100th career victory for the Eagles' wrestling team. Dru is 12-0 this season for Grain Valley, and was also named All-State...
KMBC.com
Cold and dry conditions ahead of the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cold and dry conditions ahead of the weekend in Kansas City. Chilly weather will continue heading into the weekend. Lows in the 20s should be expected. IMPACT DAY: SATURDAY – for light rain and snow (light accumulations are possible) Rain and snow is possible...
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged with second-degree murder after victim calls 911, says he was shot eight times
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office has charged a 39-year-old Kansas City man with second-degree murder after ashooting that turned fatal Thursday. Officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of 108th Terrace on a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. According to probable cause documents, the...
KMBC.com
Thousands of golf balls wash up on California beach after winter storm
Golf balls have begun to wash up on the shores of Carmel Beach in California. Residents there are collecting the plethora of balls that have been deposited on the beach after recent winter storms. Conall Jones, of Carmel Valley, collected golf balls for several days after the rain subsided. "This...
KMBC.com
One of Broadway's biggest hits, 'SIX' coming to KC next month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the biggest hits on Broadway is making a tour stop in Kansas City next month. It's a show the New York Times says "TOTALLY RULES!" "SIX" tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII turned pop icons. A release from Broadway...
