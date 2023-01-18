ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMBC.com

A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KMBC.com

Gladstone teacher surprised with $25,000 award

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Gladstone, Missouri teacher got a huge surprise Thursday morning. Vanessa Thompson, a second-grade teacher at Chapel Hill Elementary in the North Kansas City School District was surprised with a $25,000 award called the Milken Educator Award. The honor goes to only a handful of teachers...
GLADSTONE, MO
KMBC.com

Man dies after Kansas City shooting Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that turned fatal after the victim was taken to an area hospital. Officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of 108th Terrace on a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Cold and cloudy conditions overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cold and cloudy conditions overnight in Kansas City,. By Sunday, the precipitation will have moved out of the area. Unfortunately, the chilly weather will not. Winter-like temps will be hanging around through the end of the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Grain Valley's Dru Azcona named Athlete of the Week

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Congratulations to this week's KMBC 9, Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week. Grain Valley High School Senior Dru Azcona just picked up his 100th career victory for the Eagles' wrestling team. Dru is 12-0 this season for Grain Valley, and was also named All-State...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KMBC.com

Cold and dry conditions ahead of the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cold and dry conditions ahead of the weekend in Kansas City. Chilly weather will continue heading into the weekend. Lows in the 20s should be expected. IMPACT DAY: SATURDAY – for light rain and snow (light accumulations are possible) Rain and snow is possible...
KANSAS CITY, MO

