Warner Bros. Discovery made some major changes to their infrastructure and leadership last years, with CEO David Zaslav looking to overhaul their DC Films arm. Zaslav was looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to lead DC Studios and after a long search they decided to go with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn and DC producer Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran were announced as the co-CEOs of DC Studios last October and have been developing a new slate of projects that they will unveil pretty soon. Gunn is penning a new Superman movie that will not feature Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, which is also promoting fans to wonder how he's juggling his new role with his directorial duties over at Marvel Studios. While speaking with Empire Magazine, the director called finishing up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 his "day job" and revealed that he considers his duties at DC Studios "a very healthy part-time job that's at least another 40 to 60 hours a week".

3 DAYS AGO