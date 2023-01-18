Read full article on original website
Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss
Clare Crawley said her former engagement paled in comparison to her love story with Ryan Dawkins — as her current fiancé involved her mother in the process Clare Crawley feels that The Bachelorette took one major thing from her: the joy of an engagement. In a conversation with Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, Crawley, 41, recounted her whirlwind engagement to Dale Moss, and how it impacted her views of the special moment. As she spoke about her recent engagement to Ryan Dawkins, Crawley shared grief over her last proposal...
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position
2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together
Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
Teddi Wright Debuts Her New Boyfriend After Early ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Exit: Photos
A year of firsts! Teddi Wright gushed about her new romance after her Bachelor in Paradise exit — and offered fans a sneak peek at the mystery man. "First new years kiss ever!! happy new year 🫶🏽 #2023," the surgical unit nurse, 26, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, January 1. In the social media […]
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Dance Post Causes Confusion Among Fans
Dancing With The Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert’s latest Instagram post showing her and Derek Hough’s “First Dance,” causes mass confusion among their fans. The video was intended to be a funny clip with the couple having fun dancing together while wearing their best clothes. The...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama
TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
Tyler Norris Admitted He Did ‘Lose Respect’ For Victoria Fuller at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion
Tyler Norris and Victoria Fuller had a tense exchange at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion, and Norris recently admitted he lost respect for Fuller at the reunion.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Heartbreak: Why the Time Has Come for a Beloved Legacy Character to Die
Fans of The Young and the Restless may want to brace themselves, because with the CBS soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, we expect some tears of anguish along with joy. Why? It’s time, maybe even past time, to say goodbye to Paul Williams. It’s been almost two years since...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’
COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Some Fans Think Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide Will Face a Traumatic Pregnancy
Could Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide decide to have a baby by the end of 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? Here's what fans are talking about.
It’s a Girl! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Welcome Baby Named Esti Maxine Stephens
It’s a … ! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend revealed the sex and the name of their rainbow baby, whom she gave birth to on January 13. "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy announced via Instagram on Thursday, January 19. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Maltby Said Seeing Michael Allio as a Dad Is ‘So Special’
'Bachelor in Paradise' star Danielle Maltby recently discussed her relationship with Michael Allio and how special it is to see him in dad-mode.
Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays
Have you heard about the new Karen-for-hire business? They offer Twitter rebellion, complaint letters, and “super villainy.” I have a theory they based their business plan off Tamra Judge and Meghan King’s slick takedown of Vicki Gunvalson over the course of three Real Housewives of Orange County seasons. Whatever you want to say about Meg now that she’s off the show, I still […] The post Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays appeared first on Reality Tea.
