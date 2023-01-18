ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss

Clare Crawley said her former engagement paled in comparison to her love story with Ryan Dawkins — as her current fiancé involved her mother in the process Clare Crawley feels that The Bachelorette took one major thing from her: the joy of an engagement.  In a conversation with Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, Crawley, 41, recounted her whirlwind engagement to Dale Moss, and how it impacted her views of the special moment.  As she spoke about her recent engagement to Ryan Dawkins, Crawley shared grief over her last proposal...
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position

2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
HollywoodLife

Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together

Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
talentrecap.com

Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Dance Post Causes Confusion Among Fans

Dancing With The Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert’s latest Instagram post showing her and Derek Hough’s “First Dance,” causes mass confusion among their fans. The video was intended to be a funny clip with the couple having fun dancing together while wearing their best clothes. The...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby

There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
New York Post

Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
Reality Tea

Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays

Have you heard about the new Karen-for-hire business? They offer Twitter rebellion, complaint letters, and “super villainy.” I have a theory they based their business plan off Tamra Judge and Meghan King’s slick takedown of Vicki Gunvalson over the course of three Real Housewives of Orange County seasons. Whatever you want to say about Meg now that she’s off the show, I still […] The post Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays appeared first on Reality Tea.

