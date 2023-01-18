ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salem's Josiah Davis commits to Portland State football

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
North Salem running back Josiah Davis has committed to playing college football at Portland State.

Davis announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

“I think the biggest factor was (Portland State running backs) coach Ac Patterson. Talking to him and learning about him and how he’s coached at the highest level with guys like (Minnesota Vikings running back) Dalvin Cook,” Davis said. “I know he can develop me into the best player I can be. A huge key factor was staying close to home. Being next to my family and having their support, and being able to just drive down and see them is going to make it easier on me.”

Patterson spent three seasons as the assistant running backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings.

Davis helped lead North Salem to an 8-5 record, and the Vikings reached the Columbia Cup championship game this fall.

As a senior, Davis rushed for 1,254 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Vikings.

Portland State finished 4-7 this past season, including 3-5 in the FCS Big Sky Conference.

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

