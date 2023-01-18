ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

'Absolutely bonkers' aurora lights up the sky above Iceland (video)

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4VkC_0kJNoTPU00

An Icelandic room reservation paid off big for a student "aurora chaser."

Vincent Ledvina traveled halfway across the world from Alaska to Iceland and spotted surges of green auroras the night of Jan. 13, right over his cabin, cataloging a terabyte's worth of " absolutely bonkers " northern lights footage about two hours from Reykjavík.

"This particular [...] location was legendary and led to some of my favorite aurora compositions ever," said Ledvina in a tweet ; he is no stranger to the shimmering green lights given that he is usually based in Fairbanks, Alaska.

"This was the perfect finale to our Iceland trip, and my friends who had never seen the aurora were treated to a solid show. Now they understand why I'm obsessed," Ledvina added on Twitter .

Related: Where to see the northern lights: 2023 aurora borealis guide

See more See more See more

Auroras, also known in the northern hemisphere as the northern lights, or the aurora borealis, are patterns of light in the sky that occur due to activity from our sun . Energetic particles from the star careen into Earth's upper atmosphere and are redirected towards the poles by the magnetic field of our planet.

The sun is climbing towards a peak of its 11-year-cycle of activity, and had been firing off powerful X-flares in the days before the Icelandic storm. It also sends out a stream of particles through the solar system known as the solar wind . The colors arising in auroras on Earth come as the particles energize gas molecules high in our atmosphere. Other planets and moons have auroras as well.

Related: Do extraterrestrial auroras occur on other planets?

Auroras are a harmless manifestation of solar activity, but at times powerful flares can cause brief radio blackouts or disrupt satellites . On very rare occasions a few times every 1,000 years, especially powerful blasts from the sun can be quite disruptive, such as the infamous Carrington Event of September 1859 that caused damage to the telegraph infrastructure of the era.

As such, NASA and its space partners keep a constant watch on the sun's activity through a network of satellites to make predictions as accurate as possible. Spacecraft such as the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter and NASA's Parker Solar Probe also make periodic close-up sweeps of the sun to capture detailed information, and are protected by special shielding to withstand the intense radiation from our solar neighbor.

Elizabeth Howell is the co-author of " Why Am I Taller ?" (ECW Press, 2022; with Canadian astronaut Dave Williams), a book about space medicine. Follow her on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook .

Comments / 3

Related
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
MAINE STATE
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Whiskey Riff

Video Of Roe Deer With Face Completely Frozen Over Goes Viral

Much of the United States and Canada just spent last weekend enduring bitter cold, buckets of snow and high winds. A number of states saw below zero temperatures, with some approaching record lows. And while us humans are braving the elements, it’s hard out there for animals too. Food...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Space.com

Space.com

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy