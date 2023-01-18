ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier transferring to Louisiana Tech

By JORDAN KAYE
 3 days ago

Four months after he announced he was transferring away from Boise State, Hank Bachmeier has landed at Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs, which play in Conference USA, went 3-9 last season, the first under head coach Sonny Cumbie. Its starting quarterback, freshman Landry Lyddy, entered the transfer portal just over a week ago.

“I wanted to play in the Air Raid and in a pass-friendly offense,” Bachmeier told ESPN . “I think Coach Cumbie and his track record are a great fit. It’s an offense that any quarterback would want to play in.”

As many remember, Bachmeier hit the transfer portal after four treacherous games to start his senior season. The Broncos’ four-year starting quarterback turned the ball over three times in the opener against Oregon State and was benched for Taylen Green.

Then a few weeks later, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound former four-star recruit completed less than 40% of his passes in an embarrassing loss at UTEP. Offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired the next day and Bachmeier was in the transfer portal not long after.

Bachmeier, who will head to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining, came to Boise State in 2019 as the highest-ranked quarterback recruit to ever sign with a Mountain West school.

He guided the Broncos to a wild comeback victory at Florida State in his first collegiate game, showing resolve and poise after getting beaten and battered on a humid afternoon. Expectations soared.

But Bachmeier endured injuries throughout his four years at Boise State. He was constantly in a preseason quarterback competition. He played for three different offensive coordinators, learning a new scheme each of his first three years. He struggled in circumstances many others would have succumbed to.

Now, Bachmeier will try and change the narrative around his football career at Louisiana Tech.

