Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week (Jan. 9–14)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week for Jan. 9–14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. If you would like to nominate a coach, tag us @SBLiveWA.

THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Coach of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Coaches that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bill Bakamus, Mark Morris boys basketball – The longtime Mark Morris coach had his team ready to go in a battle of top-10 teams for the heated "Civil War" rivalry game against R.A. Long - with the Monarchs coming out on top in their home gym, 77-68.

Jody Coleman, Orting boys wrestling – The Orting wrestling team took a trip to Mesa, Arizona for the Doc Wright Invitational last week, and came back with some hardware, placing second as a team with two wrestlers winning first place.

Mario Mengarelli, Zillah boys basketball – Zillah made a statement last week with two big wins against top-10 teams. The Leopards beat Toppenish – which they lost to three times last year – on the road, 70-61, and then beat Class 2A Prosser the next night, 67-62.

Chris White, W.F. West boys basketball – With a victory over White River last weekend, White became just the third boys basketball coach in school history to record 100 career victories.

Jeff Wilson, Lake Washington girls basketball – A win over Juanita last week marked the Kangs’ 30th in a row over a league opponent – an active streak that’s been three seasons in the making.