MONSTA X’s ‘Deny’ Leads ‘REASON’ Invasion on Hot Trending Songs Chart

By Kevin Rutherford
 3 days ago

Music from MONSTA X ’s new six-song EP REASON swarms Billboard ’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, dated Jan. 21, led by “Deny” at No. 1.

Billboard ’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly , 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard ’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Jan. 6-12.

“Deny” is one of five songs to feature on the latest list upon the EP’s Jan. 9 release. All of the songs reach the top 10, with “Deny” followed by “Crescendo” at No. 5.

Concurrently, one of the EP’s songs, “Beautiful Liar,” reaches Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 8.

The top non-MONSTA X Hot Trending Songs appearance belongs to Huh Yunjin , whose “I ≠ DOLL” starts at No. 2. The LE SSERAFIM member’s first solo release of 2023 premiered Jan. 8; the music video, released the same day, has earned nearly 4 million global views on YouTube as of Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Music by A$AP Rocky and Moneybagg Yo featuring GloRilla also reach the top five.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.

Community Policy