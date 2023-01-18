ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres, Marlins, Royals Reportedly in Mix for Free Agent Aroldis Chapman

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

Three teams are reportedly in the mix to sign free agent relief pitcher and seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

Per Feinsand, the San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins are among teams interested in the former New York Yankees closer.

After picking up 30 saves in 2021, Chapman experienced the worst statistical season of his career in 2022, clocking a 4.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 88 ERA+ over 36.1 innings pitched and 43 appearances. His 2022 ERA, WHIP and ERA+ were the worst of his career.

Chapman fell out of favor with the Yankees, and after skipping a voluntary workout, was left off the club's postseason roster, effectively ending his time as a Yankee.

At age 34, he is now a free agent, free to sign with any club he links up with. Chapman pitched the last six seasons for the Yankees. Prior to that, he won a World Series as member of the Chicago Cubs in 2016. The Yankees acquired him in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds before the start of the 2016 season, then traded him at the trade deadline to the Cubs in a package to acquire Gleyber Torres. Chapman then signed a six-year contract to return to the Yankees upon the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Chapman pitched his first six Major League seasons with the Reds, where he was named an All-Star in four straight seasons between 2011 and 2014. In 2019, with the Yankees, Chapman was named the American League Reliever of the Year.

A member of the 300 save club, Chapman could be primed for a bounce-back in 2023, and could be a nice addition to any team trying to fill out the rest of its bullpen.

