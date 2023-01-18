ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Seminoles Hire Patrick Surtain Sr. As Defensive Backs Coach

By Logan Robinson
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1xFt_0kJNoH4000

Mike Norvell made a big move in this hire.

Tallahassee – Florida State has hired NFL veteran and long-time South Florida high school coach Patrick Surtain Sr. from the Miami Dolphins to coach the Seminoles’ defensive backs, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Patrick Surtain joining the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience at the highest levels and has prioritized genuine relationships and developing players on and off the field. Patrick was an elite NFL player for more than a decade and then earned remarkable success as a high school coach in South Florida before continuing his development as an NFL coach. I’m happy for our student-athletes who will receive top-notch skills instruction while also learning life lessons from Coach Surtain.”

Surtain joins the Florida State football program after serving as a defensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He spent the previous nine seasons, including six as head coach, at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, and was named the 2020 High School Football America National Coach of the Year. He led the Patriots to three state championships in his six seasons as head coach while developing numerous Division I players and NFL Draft picks, including Brian Burns who was the 16th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft after a three-year career at Florida State.

READ MORE: Former Florida State wide receiver commits to Penn State

During the 2021 NFL Draft alone, six former Surtain pupils from American Heritage were selected. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was the ninth overall pick by the Denver Broncos and earned a selection to the Pro Bowl following the 2022 season. Cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Marco Wilson were taken in the second and fourth rounds, respectively, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was a third-round selection, defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton was taken in the fifth round and running back Khalil Herbert was picked in the sixth round.

“It’s an honor to be joining the Florida State football family,” Surtain said. “When my NFL career finished, I knew I wanted to make an impact on the next generation, and that’s why I began coaching. Through my time coaching high school and in the NFL I’ve experienced how to maximize student-athletes’ potential coming into college and prepare them to be impactful at the next level. I appreciate the opportunity to continue building on the DBU legacy here at Florida State. I’m excited to hit the ground running with our current team and to start meeting future Seminoles.”

Surtain played 11 seasons in the NFL, spending seven years with the Dolphins after they drafted him in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft and four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a two-time All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2002, 2003 and 2004 seasons. Additionally, he was named the 2002 NFL Alumni Association’s Defensive Back of the Year. For his career, he appeared in 163 games with 131 starts and recorded 547 tackles, including 435 solo stops, with 26.0 tackles for loss, 37 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. His 29 interceptions with the Dolphins are tied for fourth in franchise history.

READ MORE: Florida State releases jersey numbers for new additions, changes to note for returning 'Noles

Surtain, who played four years at Southern Miss, was a second-team All-American and the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 1997 and a first-team all-conference selection in 1996 and 1997. His 16 interceptions and 31 pass breakups rank third and fourth, respectively, on the school’s career lists. He was a 2011 inductee into the Southern Miss Hall of Fame, was named to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame in 2021 and will be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Originally from New Orleans, Surtain earned his bachelor’s degree in coaching and sports administration from Southern Miss in 1998. He and his wife, Michelle, have three children, Patrick II, Paris and Parker.

Press release via Florida State Football.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season.  A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Bronny James reportedly has three schools at top of his list

Bronny James is inching closer to making a decision on where he will attend college, and he reportedly has three schools at the top of his list. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that he was told by a person with knowledge of the situation that Ohio State, USC and Oregon are James’ top three schools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Arnett completes first coaching staff at Mississippi State

Zach Arnett’s first staff at Mississippi State is complete. The Bulldogs’ first-year head man finalized his group on Friday afternoon as the University announced the 10 on-field assistant coaches and more. Previously announced (or known) as members of the staff are offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, defensive coordinator Matt...
STARKVILLE, MS
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
DawgsDaily

What is Georgia Getting in Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett?

Before players from Georgia's roster began entering the transfer portal and even before their season was officially over, they were making additions to the roster themselves via the portal. Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas and Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett both made the ...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job

J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy