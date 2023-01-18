Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract

Alejandro Garnacho has agreed terms on a new contract and is set to extend at Manchester United.

Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms.

Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great impact since coming into the first team. The young winger has scored on a number of ocassions and played his part in assisting goals this season.

The young Argentine is attracting interest from other clubs and had the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid looking at him. However, both club and player wanted to continue together.

The young player has a huge future at United if he chooses to focus on becoming the player he easily could. The 18 year old is a great talent and can have a huge difference in the games he plays in.

United and the player are now said to have reached an agreement regarding a new deal for the youngster. He currently earns around £7000 a week but that is now set to increase.

According to the report from Jacque Talbot, "Alejandro Garnacho has agreed terms on a new contract at Man United. Deal thought to be until 2029 - plus an option of an extra year. Contract worth over £30,000 per week."

