Jennie Baranczyk thinks her team still has room to improve despite a four-game win streak and being atop the Big 12 standings. The streak, which has seen wins against No. 11 Iowa State and No. 23 Kansas, has propelled the Sooners to being the highest-ranked team in the conference for the first time since the 2009 season.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO