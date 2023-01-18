Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
Oklahoma Daily
5 most important plays in OU basketball's 62-60 loss to No. 21 Baylor
Oklahoma lost another close game, missing another opportunity to clinch its first ranked win of the season. OU (11-8, 2-5 Big 12) fell to No. 21 Baylor (14-5, 4-3) 62-60 in Norman on Saturday. It's the second game in a row the Sooners have fell to a conference opponent after holding a lead at halftime. Baylor was 4 for 4 from 3-point range in the final 4:48, which ultimately sealed the victory.
Oklahoma Daily
'I was in awe': Rowdy environment fuels OU basketball's 97-93 victory over Oklahoma State
Jennie Baranczyk was focused on something deeper than the outcome of Saturday’s game. The Sooners’ coach had just witnessed Oklahoma’s top collegiate teams go toe-to-toe for 40 minutes in front of a packed crowd at Lloyd Noble Center. To her, that mattered nearly as much as the outcome.
Oklahoma Daily
3 takeaways from OU basketball's 97-93 win over Oklahoma State in Norman
No. 15 Oklahoma (16-2, 9-1 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (13-6, 3-4) 97-93 on Saturday in Norman. Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 26 points, adding four rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Ana Llanusa tallied 17 points, two rebounds and four assists. OU dished 18 assists to...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: How QB Jackson Arnold Changed the Face of the Sooners' Class
OU's top prospect was committed for a year, remained loyal throughout and became one of the program's most important recruiters along the way.
Oklahoma Daily
C.J. Noland finding consistency with new role ahead of OU basketball's bout against No. 21 Baylor
C.J. Noland immediately hit the gym after he fell out of the starting lineup in early December. Noland started the first eight games of the season, but struggled mightily until Oklahoma coach Porter Moser gave his starting spot to freshman guard Milos Uzan, who’s kept the role since. Noland,...
Oklahoma Daily
Jennie Baranczyk sees room for growth despite OU basketball leading Big 12 standings
Jennie Baranczyk thinks her team still has room to improve despite a four-game win streak and being atop the Big 12 standings. The streak, which has seen wins against No. 11 Iowa State and No. 23 Kansas, has propelled the Sooners to being the highest-ranked team in the conference for the first time since the 2009 season.
Oklahoma Daily
Jordan Bowers leads OU gymnastics into tough battle against No. 5 Utah in home opener
The last time Jordan Bowers was inside the Lloyd Noble Center, she scored a perfect 10.000 on vault. The sophomore all-arounder is ranked first nationally in the event, garnered NCAA second-team All-American honors and was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season. This season, Bowers has already stepped...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Wranglers holding open tryouts this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lace up your cleats and grab your helmet because the Oklahoma City Wranglers are looking for players. The new United Football League team is holding tryouts this weekend. This season will be the team's first in Oklahoma City, and the Wranglers are searching for the best players in the area.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma
Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
WATCH: Gunfire Breaks Out at Oklahoma High School Basketball Game, Terrified Spectators Run for Cover
A terrifying scene broke out at a high school basketball game in Del City, Oklahoma, as gunfire rang throughout the gym on Tuesday. Here’s a harrowing video of the event, where you can see spectators run for cover, shared to Twitter by @IntelPointAlert. According to Shelby Montgomery of KOCO...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Thunder Book Bus Makes A Stop At Tulsa Elementary School
Hundreds of Tulsa elementary school kids got free books today thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rolling Bok Bus. The kids spent a lot of time picking out just the right book, choosing from both fiction and non-fiction books. First through fourth graders at Marshall Elementary School in Tulsa were happy to find out they could each get their own new book.
TMZ.com
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video
Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents approves $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Tower, Stubbeman Village
OU’s Board of Regents approved a $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Tower and Stubbeman Village and a list of nominees for a search committee for vice president of marketing and communications during its meeting Friday morning. Demolition, set to begin this summer, will make room for OU’s new...
KOCO
Del City High School sophomore, father describe moments gunfire echoed after basketball game
DEL CITY, Okla. — A Del City High School sophomore and his father described the moments gunfire echoed after a basketball game. It was chaos after the buzzer, with a video showing people scrambling to get out of Del City’s gym after shots were fired. A father and his son shared their story of panic.
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
blackchronicle.com
Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock Make Comedy History In Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Mayor, David Holt joined greater than 18,000 individuals on the Paycom Center to look at comedians Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock. Mayor Holt stated that he and Chris Rock met 25 years in the past at a ebook signing. People waited in traces wrapped...
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
Comments / 0