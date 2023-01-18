ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

5 most important plays in OU basketball's 62-60 loss to No. 21 Baylor

Oklahoma lost another close game, missing another opportunity to clinch its first ranked win of the season. OU (11-8, 2-5 Big 12) fell to No. 21 Baylor (14-5, 4-3) 62-60 in Norman on Saturday. It's the second game in a row the Sooners have fell to a conference opponent after holding a lead at halftime. Baylor was 4 for 4 from 3-point range in the final 4:48, which ultimately sealed the victory.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

3 takeaways from OU basketball's 97-93 win over Oklahoma State in Norman

No. 15 Oklahoma (16-2, 9-1 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (13-6, 3-4) 97-93 on Saturday in Norman. Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 26 points, adding four rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Ana Llanusa tallied 17 points, two rebounds and four assists. OU dished 18 assists to...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Wranglers holding open tryouts this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lace up your cleats and grab your helmet because the Oklahoma City Wranglers are looking for players. The new United Football League team is holding tryouts this weekend. This season will be the team's first in Oklahoma City, and the Wranglers are searching for the best players in the area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma City Thunder Book Bus Makes A Stop At Tulsa Elementary School

Hundreds of Tulsa elementary school kids got free books today thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rolling Bok Bus. The kids spent a lot of time picking out just the right book, choosing from both fiction and non-fiction books. First through fourth graders at Marshall Elementary School in Tulsa were happy to find out they could each get their own new book.
TULSA, OK
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock Make Comedy History In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Mayor, David Holt joined greater than 18,000 individuals on the Paycom Center to look at comedians Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock. Mayor Holt stated that he and Chris Rock met 25 years in the past at a ebook signing. People waited in traces wrapped...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
CYRIL, OK

