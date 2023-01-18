ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lavonte David weighs free agency decision after 11th season with the Bucs

By Karen Loftus
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXO6h_0kJNmbaq00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bucs linebacker Lavonte David is the longest-tenured current Bucs player, just finishing his 11 th season with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

This offseason, however, comes with some uncertainty, as he’s set to become a free agent in March.

“You never know what could happen,” David said. “I don’t worry about it too much though. It’s not up to me. I’ll take this offseason, time to just reflect, get my body right and see what I’m going to do from there.”

David is coming off a season where he played all 17 regular season games and had his most tackles since his Pro Bowl year in 2015. A significant feat, not only at this point in his career but also coming off a foot injury last season that kept him out of several games.

“He’s a true professional,” said Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles. “He came back. He worked out every day. He kept his body good. He kept his legs fresh. He did all the right things.”

Bowles added, “You’ve got to protect him from himself sometimes because he tries to go nonstop. But it’s a credit to him and how hungry he is and how much he loves to play the game.”

David’s love of the game showed up right out of the gates as a starter in his rookie season, leading the team in tackles — something he did his first four seasons in the league. Now he stands as one of the greats, with the most solo tackles (947) and fumble recoveries (18) in the NFL since 2012.

While steadily putting up top numbers for his team, he kept his head down and persevered through some lean years — eight seasons of missing the playoffs and seven losing seasons in that stretch. But his loyalty to the franchise paid off in year nine, finally making it to his first postseason, and ultimately winning a Super Bowl that same year. The early adversity gave him the utmost appreciation for their recent stretch of making the playoffs.

“I definitely don’t take these opportunities for granted,” David said. “You never know when you’re going to be back here again. Luckily, three years in a row we’ve been able to be in this tournament, but it’s definitely a situation where every football player would dream to be in.”

He’s also expressed his gratitude for the Bucs organization, a franchise he said he’d love to continue playing for.

“Oh yeah, of course, of course,” David said. “Who wouldn’t? They entrusted me with 11 years and I’ve been a captain eight or nine of those 11 years. I’ve definitely enjoyed my time here and would love to finish my career here. But like I said, I’ve just got a lot to think about right now so I’m just going to take this time and embrace this moment.”

If David remains with the Bucs, he would need to play five more seasons in Tampa to tie Ronde Barber as the longest-tenured Bucs player in franchise history.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South... The post Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pewter Report

Bucs Fire Multiple Assistant Coaches

In addition to the firing of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, more changes are coming to the Bucs’ coaching staff. As Pewter Report reported early on Tuesday morning, the Bucs fired several assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball and a defensive coach as well. Thursday is the day that these moves are culminating.
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed

Five years ago, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Josh McDaniels was their new head coach, only for him to back out the same day and return to the New England Patriots. The move was bizarre and led to criticism and backlash for McDaniels. There was speculation that the Patriots made some sort of promise to... The post Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly still believes in Jeff Saturday, giving credence to all those rumors that the team’s interim head coach will get the full-time job. A report Thursday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz noted that “Irsay believes Jeff Saturday has the capabilities to be a head coach. That’s why Saturday’s in this position Read more... The post Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches

Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

134K+
Followers
28K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy