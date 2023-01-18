ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Police search for suspect in Portland bank robbery

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late-40s/early-50s with glasses, wearing a brown coat and black sneakers that have white soles. Police are not...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has arrested a man from Massachusetts in connection with a shooting incident on Friday. Police say they were called to Webster Street Friday night after several neighbors reported gunfire in the area. Investigators found several shell casings in front of 442 Webster Street.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
FRYEBURG, ME
WPFO

New Hampshire man killed in hit-and-run near state line in Conway

CONWAY (WGME) -- The Conway, New Hampshire Police Department says a man was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash. Police say 59-year-old Raymond Bryant of Center Conway was walking along East Main Street, heading towards Fryeburg, when he was hit and killed by a vehicle. Investigators say the vehicle...
CONWAY, NH
mainepublic.org

Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours

Portland police say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses. There have been five in the last 24 hours, including three that were fatal. The police department and Portland Public Health are urging city residents to be aware of harm reduction strategies including access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, which is available at pharmacies without a prescription.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case

13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine restaurants named semi-finalists for James Beard Award

More than 10 Maine chefs and restaurants were named as semi-finalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the national food and dining world. The James Beard Foundation honors the best chefs and restaurants from across the country for excellence in food. It’s also known as the “Oscars of the food world.”
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME

