WPFO
Police search for suspect in Portland bank robbery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late-40s/early-50s with glasses, wearing a brown coat and black sneakers that have white soles. Police are not...
WPFO
Man accused of stealing U-Haul van, leading police on chase in Brunswick
Police say a man stole a U-Haul in Portland and then lead officers on a chase in Brunswick. Police say they tracked down 46-year-old William Wyman on Maine Street near Bowdoin College in Brunswick around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Police say they tried to pull him over, but he refused...
Homicide victim's mother demands answers, weeks after the Portland woman was found dead
PORTLAND, Maine — Julie Kelley said the night before her daughter Bethany Kelley was killed, Bethany reached out to her stepfather. "She sounded better than usual," Julie said. "She sounded like she was trying to turn her life around." Bethany, according to her mom, fell into addiction and cycles...
WPFO
Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has arrested a man from Massachusetts in connection with a shooting incident on Friday. Police say they were called to Webster Street Friday night after several neighbors reported gunfire in the area. Investigators found several shell casings in front of 442 Webster Street.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
WPFO
New Hampshire man killed in hit-and-run near state line in Conway
CONWAY (WGME) -- The Conway, New Hampshire Police Department says a man was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash. Police say 59-year-old Raymond Bryant of Center Conway was walking along East Main Street, heading towards Fryeburg, when he was hit and killed by a vehicle. Investigators say the vehicle...
mainepublic.org
Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours
Portland police say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses. There have been five in the last 24 hours, including three that were fatal. The police department and Portland Public Health are urging city residents to be aware of harm reduction strategies including access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, which is available at pharmacies without a prescription.
WGME
Police warn Mainers about potentially 'deadly batch' of drugs following spike in overdoses
Maine has seen a spike in overdoses since the first of the year, according to the Sanford Police Department. Those affected reported using heroin, fentanyl, or a cocaine-heroin mix. Police say this most likely means there is a “deadly batch” that could be out in the community. “Please...
coast931.com
Portland police investigate ‘suspicious’ death after discovering body at campsite
A man’s body was discovered Wednesday afternoon at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway trail system in Portland and police are calling the death “suspicious.”. A press release from the Portland Police Dept. says officers were called to the campsite shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a person in need of medical assistance.
WPFO
Kennebunk fire chief urges Mainers to use warming shelter as power outages persist
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- As power outages persist, especially in York County, one fire chief is urging Mainers to take advantage of a warming shelter. The warming shelter has been set up at Kennebunk High School and has cots and volunteers to help folks who don't have power and need a place to stay warm.
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
WPFO
Wells residents asked to limit water use; crews fight fire at sewage treatment facility
WELLS (WGME) -- The town of Wells is asking people to limit water usage to "essential needs only." According to the town, it experienced an "interruption," to its operations at its sanitary district. It's not clear how long it will last as technicians assess the situation. They're now asking residents...
WPFO
Marine Mammals of Maine caring for seal that was spotted exploring Cape Elizabeth
A cute little seal that was spotted exploring all over Cape Elizabeth during Monday’s storm despite being returned to the ocean several times is now being cared for by Marine Mammals of Maine. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department says they got a call from a public works employee who...
$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case
13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
WPFO
Maine restaurants named semi-finalists for James Beard Award
More than 10 Maine chefs and restaurants were named as semi-finalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the national food and dining world. The James Beard Foundation honors the best chefs and restaurants from across the country for excellence in food. It’s also known as the “Oscars of the food world.”
WPFO
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
wabi.tv
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
WPFO
Mainers begin cleanup after inland communities hammered with foot of snow
RAYMOND (WGME) – While the coast saw wet, heavy snow from Monday’s storm, inland Maine faced a foot of fluffy powder. As Mainers drove on Route 302, the snow came down faster and faster all day. People worked to dig themselves out, and those who did have to...
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
