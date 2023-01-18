Read full article on original website
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
fox9.com
Officials: Suspect who shot teen at St. Paul rec center is a city employee
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting a teen boy in the head at a St. Paul rec center on Wednesday afternoon is a city employee who worked at the center, city officials said Thursday. Police swarmed the Jimmy Lee Rec Center off Lexington Avenue North, along with...
fox9.com
NYE shooting: Man prohibited from firearm possession charged in shooting death
(FOX 9) - A man prohibited from being in possession of a firearm has been charged in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Minneapolis. Bernard Augusta Mack, 28, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm for his alleged role in a shooting that police say was over an argument with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
Fight leads to gunfire outside St. Paul school; staff member grazed by bullet
A shooting outside Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul's North End on Friday injured one staff member, according to police. The staff member sustained a minor graze wound to the ear lobe and was treated by medics at the scene, according to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. Ernster...
Charges: St. Paul woman carjacked Samaritan who stopped at crash scene
A 22-year-old St. Paul woman is accused of carjacking a Good Samaritan while he tried to help two people involved in a crash on Monday. Sydney Ann McKellepp allegedly pushed the man and sped off in his SUV on eastbound Interstate 94 at around 11:10 p.m., leading police on a pursuit before her eventual arrest.
fox9.com
Man stole $28k during armed robbery of St. Paul bank: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 42-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing over $28,000 during an armed bank robbery in St. Paul on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Andre Christopher Nelson, 42, with three counts each of first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the armed robbery of Huntington Bank in St. Paul.
Charges: 17-year-old was driven to Georgia by mother after fatal shooting at MOA
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A teenager accused of being one of the shooters in the killing of a 19-year-old man inside Nordstrom at the Mall of America in December has been charged via a juvenile petition.
fox9.com
Marcus Golden's mother blasts St. Paul PD after reaching settlement in son's killing
Ericka Cullars-Golden was a Saint Paul police reservist who volunteered “hundreds of hours” for the department in that time. She was appalled by what she believes were lies and smear attempts by the SPPD to cover up the death of her son in a deadly encounter in 2015. The family settled with city this week. She is speaking out now, to make sure the world knows the truth.
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
knsiradio.com
Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities
(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Man shot, killed in St. Cloud apartment, no arrests
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on Tuesday.Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. A man had been shot, and died at the scene despite life-saving measures.Authorities believe the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, and no one has been arrested.The victim's identity will be released at a later time.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software
MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
YAHOO!
Escaped Missouri inmates apprehended in Butler County after pursuit
Four escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Missouri were arrested following a pursuit in Butler County on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Officials said troopers from the patrol's Hamilton post stopped a Scion TC around 9:30 p.m. after observing a traffic violation...
fox9.com
Ellison again asks Legislature for money to hire additional criminal prosecutors
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Wish granted?. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was back at the state Legislature this week asking for $4.3 million to hire criminal prosecutors, and this time it appears he'll get his wish. Ellison repeatedly asked for the funding during his first term, but Republicans...
State Patrol hiring seven commercial vehicle inspectors
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. – Seven Minnesotans have the chance to join the team working to keep the state's highways safe and secure for all commercial traffic.Using money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state plans to hire seven additional commercial vehicle inspectors. These employees would work at a number of the state's weigh stations, inspecting commercial vehicles passing through. "Everything that we touch in our daily lives likely was on a truck at one point in its life. That's really critical for us to understand," said Captain Jon Olsen of the Minnesota State Patrol. "I always tell my staff,...
YAHOO!
Anderson: Walz, DNR propose to tap state surplus for $118 million to fix hatcheries, water accesses
A Department of Natural Resources gathering Friday in Bloomington with key stakeholders and Sarah Strommen, the agency's commissioner, detailed an ambitious $118 million onetime request Gov. Tim Walz is seeking from the state's surplus to repair and replace aging boat accesses, fish hatcheries and other outdoor-recreation infrastructure. The 400 attendees...
thenewsleaders.com
Ask a trooper 2023
Q: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?. A:...
