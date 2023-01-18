ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Bring Me The News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

NYE shooting: Man prohibited from firearm possession charged in shooting death

(FOX 9) - A man prohibited from being in possession of a firearm has been charged in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Minneapolis. Bernard Augusta Mack, 28, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm for his alleged role in a shooting that police say was over an argument with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man stole $28k during armed robbery of St. Paul bank: Charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 42-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing over $28,000 during an armed bank robbery in St. Paul on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Andre Christopher Nelson, 42, with three counts each of first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the armed robbery of Huntington Bank in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Marcus Golden's mother blasts St. Paul PD after reaching settlement in son's killing

Ericka Cullars-Golden was a Saint Paul police reservist who volunteered “hundreds of hours” for the department in that time. She was appalled by what she believes were lies and smear attempts by the SPPD to cover up the death of her son in a deadly encounter in 2015. The family settled with city this week. She is speaking out now, to make sure the world knows the truth.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

knsiradio.com

Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
voiceofalexandria.com

Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought

(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot, killed in St. Cloud apartment, no arrests

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on Tuesday.Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. A man had been shot, and died at the scene despite life-saving measures.Authorities believe the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, and no one has been arrested.The victim's identity will be released at a later time. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software

MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
YAHOO!

Escaped Missouri inmates apprehended in Butler County after pursuit

Four escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Missouri were arrested following a pursuit in Butler County on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Officials said troopers from the patrol's Hamilton post stopped a Scion TC around 9:30 p.m. after observing a traffic violation...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol hiring seven commercial vehicle inspectors

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. – Seven Minnesotans have the chance to join the team working to keep the state's highways safe and secure for all commercial traffic.Using money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state plans to hire seven additional commercial vehicle inspectors. These employees would work at a number of the state's weigh stations, inspecting commercial vehicles passing through. "Everything that we touch in our daily lives likely was on a truck at one point in its life. That's really critical for us to understand," said Captain Jon Olsen of the Minnesota State Patrol. "I always tell my staff,...
MINNESOTA STATE
YAHOO!

Anderson: Walz, DNR propose to tap state surplus for $118 million to fix hatcheries, water accesses

A Department of Natural Resources gathering Friday in Bloomington with key stakeholders and Sarah Strommen, the agency's commissioner, detailed an ambitious $118 million onetime request Gov. Tim Walz is seeking from the state's surplus to repair and replace aging boat accesses, fish hatcheries and other outdoor-recreation infrastructure. The 400 attendees...
MINNESOTA STATE
thenewsleaders.com

Ask a trooper 2023

Q: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?. A:...
MINNESOTA STATE

