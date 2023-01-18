ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2urbangirls.com

10 dead, 10 wounded in LA area mass shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home

LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on state highway in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Police union responds to deadly LAPD use of force incidents

The union that represents Los Angeles Police Department officers on Thursday responded to criticism over three recent use of force incidents. The Los Angeles Police Protective League is firing back against City Council members and Black Lives Matter activists and sent a letter to members calling them out on their proposed reforms. The use of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

3 sought in commercial break-in, robbery in Calabasas

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three suspected robbers after a break-in at a Calabasas restaurant on Monday. The robbery began as a commercial burglary at Pedalers Fork at 23504 Calabasas Road at about 5:30 a.m., though the burglars were interrupted by an employee showing up to work, LASD said in a […]
CALABASAS, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Flight from Phoenix to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles

PHOENIX - Officials with American Airlines say one of their flights from Phoenix has been diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
PHOENIX, AZ
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD involved in another officer-involved shooting of unarmed man

LOS ANGELES – Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said. No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in LA area

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate, authorities said. South Gate police officers dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to the 9400 block of State Street located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SOUTH GATE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Wrong-way driver kills 2 family members, leaves 3 hospitalized in Orange County

FONTANA, Calif. – A family is left devastated after a wrong-way driver crashed into a vehicle last Saturday on the 210 freeway in Fontana. The family is now mourning the father, Jose Plasencia, and 16-year-old daughter Mia. While their 3-year-old son Ivan is currently in the ICU with a low survival rate. Mother, Angelica on her second surgery and 5-year-old daughter Bianca with a broken leg.
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

One person dies in fatal crash on LA area freeway

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – At least one person was killed and another was injured in a rollover crash on the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Westminster Friday evening. The crash occurred just west of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway around 8:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The condition...
WESTMINSTER, CA

