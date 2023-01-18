Westside High School deemed safe, students to return to school Thursday

CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ongoing gas issue affecting Westside High School operations appears to have at least been resolved following a Wednesday announcement from the Wyoming County Board of Education.

Students and staff were forced to evacuate the building Tuesday during the school day as a result of a reported gas leak.

The school remained closed throughout the evening Tuesday, with all evening activities having been cancelled as maintenance was conducted inside. Late Tuesday evening it was revealed that school operations would not take place on Wednesday as anticipated.

The issue appears to have been resolved, however, with a recent update for students and families indicating,

“The gas issue at the school has been fixed,” and that “Westside High School will have school tomorrow, Thursday January 19.”

Furthermore, it has been announced that thorough testing by the utility company servicing the school indicates the lack of any discernible remaining issues, and that the safety of the budding has been confirmed.

“Numerous tests were performed by Mountaineer Gas and all tests showed that there are no further issues and Mountaineer has deemed the school building as safe,” read the Wednesday update from the Board of Education. “Special thanks to Mountaineer Gas for their assistance in this issue, from start to finish.”

