17-year-old boy critically injured during shooting at Long Beach park; 2 others also hospitalized
A teen is in critical condition and two others were left injured after they were shot at a park in Long Beach, police said.
10 Killed in Mass Shooting in Monterey Park; Multiple Victims Rushed to Hospitals
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Ten people were killed and at least 10 wounded in a mass shooting at a business on the 100 block of… Read more "10 Killed in Mass Shooting in Monterey Park; Multiple Victims Rushed to Hospitals"
Shooting at Long Beach park leaves three wounded
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday and two men were hospitalized, the apparent unintended victims of a shooting at a Long Beach park. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street, near Santa Fe Avenue, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home
LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
Coroner ID’s man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside Macy’s
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy after an altercation in front of the Macy’s at the Valencia mall. Christopher Lee Mercurio, 50, who was identified by the coroner’s office as a transient, was shot outside the department store at Westfield Valencia Town Center around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 10.
LA County deputy dies after shooting self at Santa Clarita bar
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has died after shooting himself at a bar in Santa Clarita, Eyewitness News has learned.
Thieves steal ATM machine from Orange County barber shop
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla. “Upon arrival, officers located a business...
Teen Involved in 2021 Hit-and-Run of Mother and Child, Shot to Death in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles, CA: A male found fatally shot at a Palmdale intersection on Wednesday has been identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck a… Read more "Teen Involved in 2021 Hit-and-Run of Mother and Child, Shot to Death in Palmdale"
California Driver Charged With Hit-And-Run Leaving The Nursing Student Cold-Blooded During LA Street Takeover
An alleged hit-and-run Califonia driver was charged with murder in the death of a woman during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, according to prosecutors. Hit-And-Run In Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department said that 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca was killed when the driver...
Michigan man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif.- A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed...
Two men charged in Orange County shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
LAPD officer opens fire after suspect points apparent handgun in Arleta, authorities say; 3 detained
Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said.
Wild car chase leads to the arrest of three suspected catalytic converter thieves in Ventura County
Police say three men were arrested after they were caught in the act of stealing a car’s catalytic converter, but not before there was a chase which started in Ventura County, and ended in Los Angeles County. Santa Paula Police say it happened early Tuesday morning. A man awakened...
Man found shot to death in LA area
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate, authorities said. South Gate police officers dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to the 9400 block of State Street located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SWAT Team Takes Barricaded Suspect Into Custody | Anaheim
Anaheim Police Department was involved in a short pursuit with a Ford Truck, unknown details. A full swat response arrived and engaged the truck, near a 7-11 convenience store. After an extensive barricade, Anaheim SWAT has taken the subject into custody. The incident started at least 4 hours ago.
Man Charged with Kidnap, Rape of Woman in Orange County
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange. According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there.
Three Detained After Officer-involved shooting in Arleta
Three people were detained after an officer opened fired during a stolen vehicle investigation in Arleta early Saturday morning. It all happened when LAPD officer's were searching for a stolen vehicle in the area of the 14000 blk of Hoyt St around 3am. The subjects fled the scene prior to officers arrival, which led them to check around the area.
Orange County Sheriff's Officials Release More Details of Jail Beating
Orange County sheriff's officials Thursday released more details about the beating of a jail inmate that left him comatose.
Widow was told Elliot Blair had been shot, spokesman says
The widow of an Orange County public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary was originally told by an officer that her husband had been shot, a family spokesperson told the Orange County Register. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said […]
Man pleads not guilty to killing of 2 in Long Beach
A Long Beach man pleaded not guilty today to murder charges stemming from a shooting in the summer of 2021 that left two men dead. The post Man pleads not guilty to killing of 2 in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
