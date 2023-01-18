ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

2urbangirls.com

Shooting at Long Beach park leaves three wounded

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday and two men were hospitalized, the apparent unintended victims of a shooting at a Long Beach park. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street, near Santa Fe Avenue, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home

LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Coroner ID’s man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside Macy’s

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy after an altercation in front of the Macy’s at the Valencia mall. Christopher Lee Mercurio, 50, who was identified by the coroner’s office as a transient, was shot outside the department store at Westfield Valencia Town Center around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 10.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Thieves steal ATM machine from Orange County barber shop

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla. “Upon arrival, officers located a business...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Michigan man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif.- A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two men charged in Orange County shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in LA area

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate, authorities said. South Gate police officers dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to the 9400 block of State Street located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SOUTH GATE, CA
onscene.tv

SWAT Team Takes Barricaded Suspect Into Custody | Anaheim

Anaheim Police Department was involved in a short pursuit with a Ford Truck, unknown details. A full swat response arrived and engaged the truck, near a 7-11 convenience store. After an extensive barricade, Anaheim SWAT has taken the subject into custody. The incident started at least 4 hours ago.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Charged with Kidnap, Rape of Woman in Orange County

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange. According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Widow was told Elliot Blair had been shot, spokesman says

The widow of an Orange County public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary was originally told by an officer that her husband had been shot, a family spokesperson told the Orange County Register. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

