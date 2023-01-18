Read full article on original website
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
New appeals put North Carolina election laws in limbo again
North Carolina Republican legislative leaders announced Friday that they're asking the state's highest court to reconsider decisions on redistricting and voter identification. North Carolina Republican legislative leaders announced Friday that they're asking the state's highest court to reconsider decisions on redistricting and voter identification.
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks
RALEIGH, N.C. — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”. After...
Locke’s Mitch Kokai assesses AG Stein’s entry into 2024 N.C. governor’s race
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s announcement that he’s running for governor in 2024. Kokai offered these comments during the Jan. 20, 2023, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “State Lines.”
Cooper declines to endorse Stein in 2024 gubernatorial race
At an event Thursday, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper declined to endorse Josh Stein, N.C.’s current attorney general who launched his candidacy for governor earlier this week. After Cooper declined to say whether he would be endorsing Stein, the governor’s team provided the following statement:. “Josh Stein has worked...
Can Josh Stein beat Mark Robinson in the NC governor's race? Insiders weigh in
Supporters of Attorney General Josh Stein certainly have plenty of reasons to believe he can become North Carolina’s next governor. Since becoming attorney general in 2016, Stein has secured landmark legal victories against drug makers and tobacco companies. He’s one of only a handful of Democrats to have won statewide races in North Carolina in recent years. And he’ll likely face a Republican opponent in Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson who’s known for making controversial statements about women, the LGBTQ community, and abortion — things that could be turnoffs to potentially deciding voter groups.
U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Friday, January 20, 2023 in honor of former North Carolina House of Representative Annie Brown Kennedy, who passed away Tuesday, January 17. Kennedy was the second African American female attorney in North...
Political response muted as questions linger on state auditor's car crash
News this week that state auditor Beth Wood ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car last month in downtown Raleigh, then allegedly left the scene, yielded a muted response from her colleagues Friday as they waited on the auditor to address multiple outstanding questions. Most members of the Council...
State adds new leader at agency in charge of hurricane help
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shakeup in leadership at the state agency in charge of helping hurricane Florence and Matthew victims get back into their homes. This is happening one month after our latest WRAL Documentary, "Aftermath" exposed some of the problems and delays at the agency. We know a...
Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers
Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
North Carolina rejects BCBS, UnitedHealthcare protests of state health plan award
North Carolina is moving ahead with its plans to hand over its State Health Plan to Aetna, rejecting protests from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and UMR, a UnitedHealthcare subsidiary. According to a Jan. 20 press release from state treasurer Dale Folwell's office, State Health Plan administrators found...
State treasurer responds after state health plan rejects appeal from Blue Cross
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The NC State Health Plan has awarded their 2025-2027 contract for third-party administrative services to Aetna; but Blue Cross Blue Shield has held the contract for 44 years and is challenging the change. State Treasurer Dale Folwell says the third-party administrator doesn’t set premiums or...
'Our schools are severely underfunded:' NC ranks near bottom of public education funding
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report gives North Carolina an F grade when it comes to funding public education. "Making the Grade: How Fair is School Funding in your State" was released by the Education Law Center in December. The report ranks North Carolina near the very bottom...
Nasty Name Calling In Governor’s Race
State Attorney General Josh Stein came out swinging as he announced his plans to run for Governor. Instead of touting his record, Stein blasted his likely opponent, the state’s first black Lt. Governor Mark Robinson a bigot.
Arizona executions on hold amid review ordered by governor
PHOENIX — Arizona’s attorney general has put a hold on executions in the state until the completion of a review of death penalty protocols ordered by the new governor due to the state's history of mismanaging executions. The review ordered Friday by Gov. Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s first Democratic...
Duke Energy Carolinas seeks North Carolina rate increases
CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state. Proceeds from the rate case initiated...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
Sanders' Latinx ban wades into community's generational rift
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that's divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that's prompted complaints from...
New report shows North Carolina’s K-12 public school funding is among the lowest in the country
This story was originally published by EducationNC. Story by Sonia Rao. North Carolina was ranked last in a nationwide recent report about K-12 public school funding released by the Education Law Center (ELC) at the end of last year. Every year, the ELC releases Making the Grade, which provides an...
Annie Brown Kennedy, first Black woman in North Carolina's legislature, has died
Annie Brown Kennedy, a trailblazing attorney, politician and civil rights leader in Winston-Salem, has died. Kennedy broke through multiple barriers for Black women in North Carolina. She was one of the first to become a licensed attorney in the state, the first in the General Assembly and the first to serve as a presidential elector.
