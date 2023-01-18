ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

New appeals put North Carolina election laws in limbo again

North Carolina Republican legislative leaders announced Friday that they're asking the state's highest court to reconsider decisions on redistricting and voter identification. North Carolina Republican legislative leaders announced Friday that they're asking the state's highest court to reconsider decisions on redistricting and voter identification.
Cooper declines to endorse Stein in 2024 gubernatorial race

At an event Thursday, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper declined to endorse Josh Stein, N.C.’s current attorney general who launched his candidacy for governor earlier this week. After Cooper declined to say whether he would be endorsing Stein, the governor’s team provided the following statement:. “Josh Stein has worked...
Can Josh Stein beat Mark Robinson in the NC governor's race? Insiders weigh in

Supporters of Attorney General Josh Stein certainly have plenty of reasons to believe he can become North Carolina’s next governor. Since becoming attorney general in 2016, Stein has secured landmark legal victories against drug makers and tobacco companies. He’s one of only a handful of Democrats to have won statewide races in North Carolina in recent years. And he’ll likely face a Republican opponent in Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson who’s known for making controversial statements about women, the LGBTQ community, and abortion — things that could be turnoffs to potentially deciding voter groups.
Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers

Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
Nasty Name Calling In Governor’s Race

State Attorney General Josh Stein came out swinging as he announced his plans to run for Governor. Instead of touting his record, Stein blasted his likely opponent, the state’s first black Lt. Governor Mark Robinson a bigot.
Arizona executions on hold amid review ordered by governor

PHOENIX — Arizona’s attorney general has put a hold on executions in the state until the completion of a review of death penalty protocols ordered by the new governor due to the state's history of mismanaging executions. The review ordered Friday by Gov. Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s first Democratic...
Sanders' Latinx ban wades into community's generational rift

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that's divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that's prompted complaints from...
