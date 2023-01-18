Read full article on original website
3d ago
Hopefully only in Missouri! How can you not let a man go or at least look at the evidence that proves he is innocent? This is not right at all but this state does a lot of backwards things.
Pam Morrow
2d ago
These laws like this that keep innocent people in prison need to be done away with. Where is the Justice? Is that what laws are for? When they deny you the innocent Justice you deserve it should be a cut and dry hearing
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
FOX2now.com
Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77
Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77. Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. MetroLink service changes starting Monday, Jan. 23.
stlpublicradio.org
Tom Villa, a pillar of south St. Louis politics, dies at 77
Tom Villa, a Democratic stalwart who made an indelible mark on south St. Louis politics, has died. Before retiring from public service in 2017, Villa had been elected to several influential state and local offices — including state representative and president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen — and provided counsel to prominent political figures in south city. Villa, who died Friday evening, was 77.
5 escaped Missouri inmates apprehended
Five escaped Missouri inmates have been apprehended after escaping from the St. Francois County Jail.
KMOV
Homicide victim ID’d, little else known
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital overnight in St. Louis. Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson, Missouri, was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis City hospital. The location of where the shooting happened is unknown, including if the shooting happened within the City of St. Louis.
stlpublicradio.org
Through the cemetery gates of Jefferson County goes Dennis Bentley, gravefinder
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has actually spent the last 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, Bentley has contributed...
Four escaped Missouri inmates found in Ohio, taken into custody
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people who escaped a Missouri jail were found in Ohio and taken into custody Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Hamilton Post in Fairfield Township, which is just north of Cincinnati, saw a Scion tC at 9:30 pm. […]
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Man convicted of murder freed after conviction overturned, St. Louis prosecutors decline new trial date
ST. LOUIS — Within the span of a 10-minute hearing Thursday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office went from asking a judge for more time before agreeing to set a new trial date for a man convicted of first-degree murder to dropping the case against him all together.
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
Religious leaders in St. Louis sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban.
abc17news.com
St. Louis man freed from prison after murder case dismissed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 28-year-old St. Louis man who spent six years in jail on a murder conviction has been freed after prosecutors dismissed the case against him. Lamont Cambell was convicted in 2016 of killing Lenny J. Gregory III, the son of a retired St. Louis police officer, in 2011. Cambell has always maintained his innocence. A judge threw out the conviction in December, ruling that Cambell’s attorney did not provide an adequate defense, and that investigators did not disclose that a key witness was having an affair with the lead homicide detective in the case. St. Louis prosecutors dismissed the charges against Cambell on Thursday.
St. Louis American
A class in prosecutorial misconduct
The Honorable David C. Mason made the wise decision last month to allow Lamar Johnson’s hearing to be livestreamed. The world had a ring-side seat to the prosecutorial corruption that was rampant in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office during the crack-cocaine epidemic. This was a time when racking up convictions, by any means necessary, reigned supreme. The incestuous relationship between police and prosecutors went unchecked.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: ‘Recovery Friendly Workplaces’ are breaking the stigma of drug rehabilitation
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The Missouri Health Association estimates that addiction costs the state $34.5 million every day — and $12.5 billion in a year.
Sauget, Illinois man charged in Soulard homicide
A man from Sauget, Illinois, has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in south St. Louis earlier this month.
KMOV
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
kttn.com
Chiropractor in Missouri pleads guilty to $3.5 million dollar health care, disability fraud
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
OSHP: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri taken into custody in Butler County
The four escaped inmates were identified in a traffic stop from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two were taken into custody immediately, while the other two fled on foot and were later apprehended.
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: Gravefinder Dennis Bentley reflects on photographing cemeteries
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has spent 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. A former Air Force electronics instructor, technician and supervisor, Bentley considers what he does a civic duty....
Nursing homes investigated for abusing antipsychotic medications
The drugs are for schizophrenia, which affects about 1% of people generally. But in nursing homes, around 6% of people are diagnosed with schizophrenia, despite the fact that it’s very rare to be diagnosed with the disorder as an elder.
