FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 of 5 escaped St. Francois County Jail inmates in custody
Five inmates escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri. One man, Michael Wilkins, was taken into custody Friday.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis treats 4 dogs with gunshot wounds in 72 hours
Stray Rescue of St. Louis is asking the community to foster a pet or consider donating. They treated multiple dogs for gunshot wounds this week.
1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving stolen Hyundai in St. Louis
A man is dead after a crash in south St. Louis. According to police, accident reconstruction was requested to the scene of a crash.
St. Louis forecast: Rain/snow mix Sunday afternoon
Afternoon highs will climb to near 40, we'll see a few rain showers Sunday evening too. Tuesday night into Wednesday brings more snow, with expected accumulation.
'Bark n Sniff' to host dog friendly 'Winter WakeUp Market on Jan. 22
ST. LOUIS — Because who says you cannot have fun during the wintertime! Bark n Sniff is hosting their Winter WakeUp Market series. Twenty eight high quality, diverse vendors will be participating in the event held at Garage STL. Perhaps the best part? The market is dog friendly! The event hopes to support small businesses during a difficult time of the year while also getting the community outside. The next Winter WakeUp Market is January 22nd from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Monster Jam makes its way to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Experience full-throttle fun for everyone at Monster Jam, where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. You'll be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon...
St. Louis man races to raise money for transplant recipients
ST. LOUIS — People tend to make promises for things they’d like to accomplish in the new year. The resolutions are usually geared toward motiving them to better themselves. J.T. Thomas is doing something different in 2023 by taking on a physical challenge to help others. “Run a...
An inside look of Atlas Elementary ahead of National School Choice Week
ST. LOUIS — “At Atlas, we focus on the whole child, and people say that but you do not often get to see that, so when I think after being a teacher and an administrator, this is a dream where you are able to provide everything in a school setting,” says Tierrus Nance, Head of School.
'Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras' to perform at Ballpark Village on Jan. 28
ST. LOUIS — From Bravo TV's Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras are coming to the Lou!. The St. Louis native is returning for a hometown concert with his 10 person band. The group has grown to become music's new must-see cover band. Mary Caltrider sat down...
Mi Prima Belle Design: brightening homes, events with handmade flower décor
ST. LOUIS — Mi Prima Belle Design, LLC specializes in handmade paper flowers décor for your home or events. Friday morning, owner and designer, Melany Prima-Boewer, joined Mary in studio to share about her handmade services. She explains her designs can be used for nursery wall décor, wedding backdrops, photo booth flowers, storefront window displays, or even bridal bouquets. All designs are customizable.
Parker scores 20 as Saint Louis defeats La Salle 84-71
ST. LOUIS — Sincere Parker helped lead Saint Louis past La Salle on Saturday with 20 points off of the bench in an 84-71 victory. Parker also had five rebounds for the Billikens (14-6, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Yuri Collins added 17 points while going 7 of 16 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and 11 assists. Francis Okoro finished with 12 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, 11 on the offensive end.
Happy Spaces by Lizzy shares top New Year's resolutions and practical ways to tackle them
ST. LOUIS — Happy Spaces by Lizzy is a St. Louis based organizing company. Friday morning, owner Elizabeth Kline, joined Mary in studio to share organizing tips for the new year. Kline showed how organizing your workout space can help encourage more exercise. She also recommended setting up your snacks grab n’ go style to ensure healthy eating. Finally, she shared how being organized can even help your budget, too. When you can see what you have, you will buy less and use what you have.
