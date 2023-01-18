ST. LOUIS — Happy Spaces by Lizzy is a St. Louis based organizing company. Friday morning, owner Elizabeth Kline, joined Mary in studio to share organizing tips for the new year. Kline showed how organizing your workout space can help encourage more exercise. She also recommended setting up your snacks grab n’ go style to ensure healthy eating. Finally, she shared how being organized can even help your budget, too. When you can see what you have, you will buy less and use what you have.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO