ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening

When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

New favorite emerges to become the next Broncos head coach

The search for a new head coach continues for the Denver Broncos. There are a handful of meaningful candidates remaining including Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, Sean Payton, and DeMeco Ryans. Ryans interviewed yesterday. Quinn will interview today. The other two have already interview as well. From the beginning, Dan Quinn...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

The Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced the move today, a day after declining to answer whether Donatell would return. “Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023,” O’Connell said in a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning

Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game. Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather ...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange

Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot

Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer, writes Cunningham was offered Arizona "too," potentially indicating he was offered both the general manager positions for the Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

What NFL playoff games are on today? Schedule for Sunday

The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles are through to the championship round. Now, it’s time to find out their opponents. The divisional round of the NFL playoffs concludes with a pair of heavyweight showdowns on Sunday. First, the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals visit the...
The Spun

Breaking: Ed Reed Announces He Won't Be Bethune-Cookman Coach

NFL legend Ed Reed agreed to take a position as head coach for the Bethune-Cookman football program back in December. But on Saturday, Reed released an official statement declaring his withdrawal from the position. The all-time great safety cited failed contract negotiations as his reason for ...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Michigan Fires Co-Offensive Coordinator

A few days after reports emerged that Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss had been placed on administrative leave, the school announced Friday that his leave will be permanent. Athletics director Warde Manuel released a statement that Weiss has been terminated. Weiss, who has been on Jim ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports

Purdy, Foerster marvel at Shanahan's offensive improv skills

Brock Purdy isn't the only 49er who can improvise on the fly: Coach Kyle Shanahan routinely does it and oftentimes, the improvisation yields successful results. On Thursday, 49ers offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster was asked about San Francisco's offensive success and gave Shanahan credit for thinking outside of the box.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity

George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy