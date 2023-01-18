ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hawaiian Fast Casual Food Coming to Central Denver in the Summer

By Matthew Denis
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuU4M_0kJNjxaX00

Come summer 2023, downtown Denverites will have an elevated option to the typical sandwich or salad for a fast casual meal. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will offer plated lunches (and dinners) — “the state food of Hawaii” — at 575 Lincoln St. in central Denver beginning in June/July of 2023, according to a Denver commercial permit application.

“It’s the McDonald’s of Asian food,” franchisee Brian Cung said. “My family loves L&L and sometimes the one location in Aurora is too far or too busy for us to enjoy.”

Per L&L Barbecue’s website , the plated meal has its roots in the tinned leftovers that 19th century Hawaiian sugar and pineapple plantation laborers would bring for lunch. Immigrants from “Japan, China, the Philippines, Portugal, Korea, and even New England” would share their cultural fare, melding together with myriad possibilities for the palate.

That history is reflected in the L&L menu, first brought to the U.S. mainland in California by founders Johnson Kam and Eddie Flores Jr. Plates and bowls range from traditional Spam saimin noodle stew to eggs over hamburger patties. Plates all come with two servings of rice and macaroni salad to provide fuel for the day. It’s Hawaiian comfort food for the spirit.

Since its 1999 founding, L&L has spread its diverse eats both west and east, with over 200 stores across the U.S. and in Japan. Now that impact will arrive in downtown Denver, the center hub of stores to the south in Colorado Springs and Aurora and to the north in Fort Collins. Not only will the traditional Hawaiian dishes be represented, they will arrive at an affordable price for a full meal.

“L&L is like Asian soul food to me,” Cung said. “At an affordable price, I believe this will provide good eats to many residents and businesses in Denver.”



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Boulder Entrepreneur Juan Stewart Appears on Shark Tank, Wins Mentorship From Kind Bar Founder

Colorado entrepreneur Juan Stewart, a longtime Boulder resident and native of Guatemala, is no stranger to the hustle of startup life—and his hard work has finally paid off big. On Friday evening, Stewart appeared on Season 14 episode 12 of the ABC television show Shark Tank, where he pitched his two-year-old product, Frescos Naturales to the sharks: business titans including Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and guest Daniel Lubetzky, who search for companies in which to invest.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Stockyard Saloon for Sale...Maybe

In retrospect, Dean Maus isn't sure that posting a "business for sale" sign on the bulletin board outside the Denver Stockyard Saloon before the 2023 National Western Stock Show started was such a good idea. "My wife was really surprised when she saw that sign," he recalls. "She wasn't very happy."
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Five-Property Portfolio Near Meow Wolf Denver Sells for $7.35M

A five-property portfolio west of I-25 in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, comprised of five addresses along seven parcels of land, has sold to KSE Revesco Zuni, LLLP, for $7.35 million. The properties including 1380 and 1432 N Zuni St. and 1940, 1948 and 1950 W 14th Ave, consist of...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Denver Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Thornton, Colorado

One of the best places to go shopping in Denver is the Denver Premium Outlets, thanks to having several famous clothing brands and above all for its good prices. They are located in the Thornton area, north of Denver. Armani Exchange, Banana Republic, Hugo Boss and Lacoste are just some of the brands that you can find in the Denver Premium Outlets, and best of all, you will always find discounts of up to 70% in addition to having the best variety of outlet stores in Denver Colorado.
THORNTON, CO
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
807
Followers
364
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy