San Francisco, CA

Caltrain fatally strikes person on tracks in San Francisco

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person on the tracks was struck and killed by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday, halting service in the area.

Caltrain said southbound train #512 fatally struck an individual at about 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3, which are about a mile apart between the Potrero Hill neighborhood south to the Silver Terrace neighborhood.

The Caltrain main track 1 was on hold near the incident area. There were approximately 37 passengers on board, with no injuries reported, the agency said.

A SamTrans bus bridge was set up between the Bayshore and San Francisco stations to allow passengers to bypass the area.

Caltrain said it was the first fatality on the system this year.

