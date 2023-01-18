Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay CountyZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
4 Jaguars issues that could spell disaster vs. Chiefs
No club in the Divisional Round is a bigger underdog than the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s no shocker, of course, since the Jags will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars will gladly take that tag and run with it. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have things to work on. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Jaguars have when they face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Big Cat Country
Jaguars vs Chiefs: Players to watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed west to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL divisional round playoffs. In a Week 10 rematch between these teams, the Jaguars are 8.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. These are the players I’ll be watching most on either side of the ball.
Big Cat Country
5 Questions with Arrowhead Pride: Why should the Chiefs be scared of the Jaguars?
The AFC Divisional round playoffs are nearly upon us. The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round, erasing a 27-point deficit and walking away with a 31-30 victory. Now, the Jaguars have the tall task of going to Arrowhead Stadium to play the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs.
KFVS12
Red milk to return if Chiefs win Saturday against Jacksonville
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re craving some red velvet milk, you better hope the Kansas City Chiefs win on Saturday. Shatto Milk Company announced Friday that their popular red velvet milk will return if the Chiefs defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars during Saturday’s AFC Divisional playoff round.
Gators pledge DJ Lagway on the prospect of reclassifying for 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — When it became apparent that Jaden Rashada would not be reporting to UF, some Florida fans floated the possibility of another quarterback enrolling early for 2023. That would be Gators commit DJ Lagway, a top-10 overall recruit in the 2024 class. He’s planning to be a...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jacksonville Jaguars future
The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a disappointing loss on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the division round of the NFL playoffs. But in the grand scheme of things, it was still quite a successful season for the team. As NFL reporter Ari Meirov points out, the Jaguars...
Big Cat Country
Doug Pederson tells Jaguars team how proud he is after the game
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has proven to be one of the most shrewd hires of the 2022 offseason, taking a team who had finished dead last in the NFL two seasons in a row, and turning them into a tough-as-nails team, both physically and mentally, who always believes they can win from any point, no matter what the score is. It was no different in Saturday night’s Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.
SLOWLY BUT SURELY: Menendez boys basketball, patiently, progresses
ST. AUGUSTINE – Progress is progress. Menendez (5-14) may not have jumped significantly in the win column from last year — it finished 6-19 — but it's improving. Nineteen games into last season, Menendez had nine losses by 15 or more points. This year, it only has five such defeats. It has lost by an average of seven points in its other nine losses.
Clash of giants: 3 things we learned from Bishop Kenny-Oakleaf girls basketball
The rebounding machine rolled on. The patient shots dropped in. Bishop Kenny's inexorable march continued forward. In a battle of Northeast Florida's two highest-ranked girls basketball giants, Bishop Kenny stifled Oakleaf 57-44 Thursday night in the John A. Baldwin Athletic Center to build further confidence a week and a half from the start of Florida High School Athletic Association district tournaments. ...
