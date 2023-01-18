ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ClutchPoints

4 Jaguars issues that could spell disaster vs. Chiefs

No club in the Divisional Round is a bigger underdog than the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s no shocker, of course, since the Jags will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars will gladly take that tag and run with it. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have things to work on. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Jaguars have when they face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Chiefs: Players to watch

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed west to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL divisional round playoffs. In a Week 10 rematch between these teams, the Jaguars are 8.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. These are the players I’ll be watching most on either side of the ball.
KFVS12

Red milk to return if Chiefs win Saturday against Jacksonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re craving some red velvet milk, you better hope the Kansas City Chiefs win on Saturday. Shatto Milk Company announced Friday that their popular red velvet milk will return if the Chiefs defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars during Saturday’s AFC Divisional playoff round.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jacksonville Jaguars future

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a disappointing loss on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the division round of the NFL playoffs. But in the grand scheme of things, it was still quite a successful season for the team. As NFL reporter Ari Meirov points out, the Jaguars...
Big Cat Country

Doug Pederson tells Jaguars team how proud he is after the game

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has proven to be one of the most shrewd hires of the 2022 offseason, taking a team who had finished dead last in the NFL two seasons in a row, and turning them into a tough-as-nails team, both physically and mentally, who always believes they can win from any point, no matter what the score is. It was no different in Saturday night’s Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.
The Florida Times-Union

Clash of giants: 3 things we learned from Bishop Kenny-Oakleaf girls basketball

The rebounding machine rolled on. The patient shots dropped in. Bishop Kenny's inexorable march continued forward. In a battle of Northeast Florida's two highest-ranked girls basketball giants, Bishop Kenny stifled Oakleaf 57-44 Thursday night in the John A. Baldwin Athletic Center to build further confidence a week and a half from the start of Florida High School Athletic Association district tournaments. ...
