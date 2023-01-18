Mon Valley Expressway expansion back on track thanks to additional funding 02:49

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Congestion on busy Route 51 could soon be in the past for those who travel in and out of the city daily.

The Turnpike Commission has announced construction will soon begin on the extension of the Mon Valley Expressway, a project that was put on hold more than a decade ago due to a lack of funding.

The Turnpike Commission said this $1.3 billion project is back on track thanks to funding from Act 89. They said they plan to build it in seven sections to connect an 8-mile stretch from Jefferson Hills to Duquesne.

"I could see myself using it if it's convenient," resident, John Zeiler said.

The 54-mile stretch of the Mon Valley Expressway, also known as Pa. Route 43, is expanding to Duquesne, and eventually, Interstate 376.

The Turnpike Commission announced this week the Trumbull Corporation was awarded $214 million to begin the first phase of construction stretching from Jefferson Hills to Coal Valley Road in West Mifflin.

"The Mon Valley Expressway should have been done 10 years ago. I don't know what they're waiting for," local Tom Zoglmann said.

The project was first designed in 2005 and later put on hold in 2009 due to a lack of funding.

Now, funding from Act 89 has some hoping it will be completed sooner rather than later.

"I know at certain times, getting through the city, getting down [Route] 51, there's a lot of lights, lots of traffic so that could definitely make a quicker commute with no lights, the speed limit is faster. It could help a lot," Zeiler added.

But not everyone is on board with adding yet another toll road.

I am against it from the get-go. I don't think we need it in this area," West Mifflin resident Carol Mannix said.

"Why waste the money?" Robert Mowinski said.

Mowinski said Route 43 right now, connecting Jefferson Hills to Morgantown, is hardly used by drivers, is expensive, and believes this will be the same.

I used that road. We went one time, and every so many miles was a toll. 25 cents. 50 cents. That's ridiculous," Mowinski added.

The Turnpike Commission said that once completed, the 8-mile stretch will have two toll booths. The cost to drive the stretch will be set closer to completion.

The entire project is expected to take about six years to build.

The Turnpike Commission said once more funding becomes available, the remaining six miles will be constructed, eventually connecting to Interstate 376 in Monroeville.