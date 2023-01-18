ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Hills, PA

Mon Valley Expressway expansion back on track thanks to additional funding

By Erika Stanish
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1TvR_0kJNjjTb00

Mon Valley Expressway expansion back on track thanks to additional funding 02:49

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Congestion on busy Route 51 could soon be in the past for those who travel in and out of the city daily.

The Turnpike Commission has announced construction will soon begin on the extension of the Mon Valley Expressway, a project that was put on hold more than a decade ago due to a lack of funding.

The Turnpike Commission said this $1.3 billion project is back on track thanks to funding from Act 89. They said they plan to build it in seven sections to connect an 8-mile stretch from Jefferson Hills to Duquesne.

"I could see myself using it if it's convenient," resident, John Zeiler said.

The 54-mile stretch of the Mon Valley Expressway, also known as Pa. Route 43, is expanding to Duquesne, and eventually, Interstate 376.

The Turnpike Commission announced this week the Trumbull Corporation was awarded $214 million to begin the first phase of construction stretching from Jefferson Hills to Coal Valley Road in West Mifflin.

"The Mon Valley Expressway should have been done 10 years ago. I don't know what they're waiting for," local Tom Zoglmann said.

The project was first designed in 2005 and later put on hold in 2009 due to a lack of funding.

Now, funding from Act 89 has some hoping it will be completed sooner rather than later.

"I know at certain times, getting through the city, getting down [Route] 51, there's a lot of lights, lots of traffic so that could definitely make a quicker commute with no lights, the speed limit is faster. It could help a lot," Zeiler added.

But not everyone is on board with adding yet another toll road.

I am against it from the get-go. I don't think we need it in this area," West Mifflin resident Carol Mannix said.

"Why waste the money?" Robert Mowinski said.

Mowinski said Route 43 right now, connecting Jefferson Hills to Morgantown, is hardly used by drivers, is expensive, and believes this will be the same.

I used that road. We went one time, and every so many miles was a toll. 25 cents. 50 cents. That's ridiculous," Mowinski added.

The Turnpike Commission said that once completed, the 8-mile stretch will have two toll booths. The cost to drive the stretch will be set closer to completion.

The entire project is expected to take about six years to build.

The Turnpike Commission said once more funding becomes available, the remaining six miles will be constructed, eventually connecting to Interstate 376 in Monroeville.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission awards contract for the Mon/Fayette Expressway

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) recently awarded the first construction contract to Pittsburgh-based Trumbull Corp. for the Mon/Fayette Expressway PA Route 51 to I-376 Project’s southern section. The nearly $214 million contract is for a section of the expressway that runs from its terminus at State Route 51 in Jefferson Hills to State Route 837 […] The post Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission awards contract for the Mon/Fayette Expressway appeared first on Transportation Today.
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

How Butler County’s $11.7M in infrastructure funding was divided

The $11.7 million in municipal infrastructure awards handed out by the Butler County commissioner were just a fraction of the $68 million for needed work requested by local governments. Commissioners, forced to chose among so many applicants, sought projects that were “shovel ready.” The winners — including a collaborative effort...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Government Technology

Westmoreland County, Pa., Announces Internet Expansion Plans

(TNS) — Four Internet access improvement projects are planned for three townships in Westmoreland County, task force members said Thursday. During a presentation at Ligonier Valley High School, county leaders said Ligonier, Fairfield and Derry townships will be seeing upgrades in their broadband service. "Over the past six months,...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Snow expected to move in Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Snow moves in today and temperatures stay cold. Snow is moving west through Ohio this morning, and is expected to enter western Pennsylvania late morning into the early afternoon. Coverage will be isolated at first, then scattered. Reduced visibility and slick spots on the roads will be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Staffing issues force temporary closure of Periwinkle's in O'Hara

An O’Hara bakery renowned for its award-winning donuts is temporarily closed. Periwinkle’s Bakery & Cafe — a spinoff from the original, popular 1970s Harmar bakery — shut down in late 2022. A sign posted to the door of the RIDC Park location cites a worker shortage...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County communities set to receive broadband upgrades

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Hundreds of people and businesses in some rural areas of Westmoreland County don't have high-quality broadband.But KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports that's about to change for three townships.The Westmoreland County commissioners approved the greatest areas in need: Fairfield, Derry, and Ligonier Townships.They are first in the plan to expand broadband access in Westmoreland County.Westmoreland County commissioners Thursday released the Westmoreland Broadband Data Collection and Feasibility Study final report.Over 3,000 homes have little-to-none broadband connectivity. 700 businesses, too.They are expecting to spend about $3 million in American Rescue Plan money, plus possible grant money from federal resources...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cal (Pa.) lands 4 Western Pa. high school football stars

Cal (Pa.) had a big Saturday night on the recruiting trail, picking up commitments from a handful of the top high school football players in Western Pennsylvania. McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd, the Westinghouse duo of Keyshawn Morsillo and Sincere Smith and Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie all committed to the Vulcans in a matter of hours.
BETHEL PARK, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Report argues Pittsburgh is a UPMC company town

A new report by the American Economic Liberties Project considers the negative impacts of UPMC’s dominance over the region’s healthcare economy. “Like the steel corporations of the last century, UPMC has used its power to depress wages, degrade working conditions, extract money from the public, and, ultimately, create a crisis for the communities in which it operates and in which we live,” write State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D-Lawrenceville) and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (D-Swissvale) in their introduction to the report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
alleghenyfront.org

What Frick Park’s beaver means for the health of the restored Nine Mile Run

This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here. The story comes from our partners at WESA. Frick Park’s newest resident is causing quite a stir. Wildlife fans and hikers have come to the park in the weeks since park rangers first spotted a beaver in late December, with hopes of stealing a glance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy