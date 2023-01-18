ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

All About Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year is an important holiday celebrated by many people in East Asian and Southeast Asian countries. It celebrates the beginning of a lunar calendar. Additionally, South Asia and the Middle East/West Asia have their own versions of lunisolar New Year celebrations. Lunar New Year typically falls between mid-January...
BEDFORD, MA
tourcounsel.com

CambridgeSide | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

In addition to having beautiful views of the Charles River, CambridgeSide is a quiet mall with several stores that you might like. Some important stores like Macy's or Sears have left this shopping center but it is still good to visit, especially because of its location. It is very close...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update: January 20

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 20, 2023, including Lunar New Year, Lunar New Year Event, DEI Statement, The Help Line, Budget Update, Special Education Update, Performing Arts Update, and Save the Date for the CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, District Calendar. Hello Bedford School...
BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

How To Help Your Indoor House Plants Survive & Thrive This Winter

Don’t let the winter blues beat out your green thumb!. House plants can bring a beautiful vibrancy to a home in the dull winter months…if you can keep them alive! Quontay Turner, owner of Emerald City Plant Shop, is sharing her tips to help plants survive this season and prepare to thrive this spring.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Library to Celebrate Lunar New Year

It’s the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese calendar and the Bedford Free Public Library will be celebrating with a program of crafts, stories, and music in the Children’s Room on Jan. 21 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. The Library is partnering with the Parents Diversity Council...
BEDFORD, MA
Kristen Walters

Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire

A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
SALEM, NH
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
The Bedford Citizen

All because a little snow fell…

A couple of weeks ago I asked my neighbors if they would be interested in a snowfall contest. The winter can be long and dull for many, so why not kick things up a notch? The rules were simple in that they had to guess the date a minimum of 2 inches of snow would cover the ground. At the start of the contest, it was still “warm” with no snow anticipated for the next 10 days. I hoped it would be a fun way to give us all something to look forward to and a different place to put our focus.
BEDFORD, MA
