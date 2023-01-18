Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!Dianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
CBS News
Elementary school dinner dance divides parents in Boxford
The PTO offered a limited number of tickets. To get one, parents needed to act fast or pay a premium price. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
WCVB
EyeOpener crew surprises Jennifer Eagan with breakfast in return to show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The NewsCenter 5 Weekend EyeOpener crew had a surprise in store for co-anchor Jennifer Eagan, who is back to work after welcoming a new baby to her family. Eagan has returned to the Weekend EyeOpener desk after giving birth to her daughter, Molly nearly 5 months ago.
caughtindot.com
The Shopping Center on Morrissey Blvd. that includes Lambert’s Market and Puritan Plaza is on the market
According to the Dorchester Reporter, the Morrissey Blvd shopping center that includes Lambert’s Rainbow Market and the Puritan Plaza shopping center is on the market. According to a local listing, the property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. and the Lambert’s in Westwood are for sale. These properties are owned by the Lambert family trust.
tourcounsel.com
CambridgeSide | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
In addition to having beautiful views of the Charles River, CambridgeSide is a quiet mall with several stores that you might like. Some important stores like Macy's or Sears have left this shopping center but it is still good to visit, especially because of its location. It is very close...
Bedford Education Foundation Announces Return of its Annual Bash
The Bash is on the way back. The Bash is the Bedford Education Foundation’s principal annual fundraising event, and one of the highlights of the community’s social calendar. After missing two years in deference to Covid-19, the foundation has scheduled a black-and-white-themed Birthday Bash – celebrating the group’s...
Katherine Ou will Perform Organ Concert on Jan. 29
Organist Katherine Ou will perform a solo recital at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Lutheran Church of the Savior, 426 Davis Rd. in Bedford. Katherine has been serving as organist at the Lutheran Church for two years, and was trained in Texas. The 45-minute program will include.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Relay for Life, with All the Trappings, Returning to Sabourin Field
For the first time since 2019, the Relay for Life will be completely returning to Bedford’s Sabourin Field. The annual fundraising event, organized by high school students in conjunction with the American Cancer Society, is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and continue until 6 a.m. the following day.
Superintendent’s Update: January 20
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 20, 2023, including Lunar New Year, Lunar New Year Event, DEI Statement, The Help Line, Budget Update, Special Education Update, Performing Arts Update, and Save the Date for the CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, District Calendar. Hello Bedford School...
A Garden for At-Risk Native Pollinators Presentation on Jan. 24
75 percent of the world’s flowering plants and about 35 percent of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce. That’s one out of every three bites of food you eat. Pollinators that can’t find the right quantity or type of food (nectar and pollen...
nbcboston.com
How To Help Your Indoor House Plants Survive & Thrive This Winter
Don’t let the winter blues beat out your green thumb!. House plants can bring a beautiful vibrancy to a home in the dull winter months…if you can keep them alive! Quontay Turner, owner of Emerald City Plant Shop, is sharing her tips to help plants survive this season and prepare to thrive this spring.
Library to Celebrate Lunar New Year
It’s the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese calendar and the Bedford Free Public Library will be celebrating with a program of crafts, stories, and music in the Children’s Room on Jan. 21 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. The Library is partnering with the Parents Diversity Council...
Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire
A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
All because a little snow fell…
A couple of weeks ago I asked my neighbors if they would be interested in a snowfall contest. The winter can be long and dull for many, so why not kick things up a notch? The rules were simple in that they had to guess the date a minimum of 2 inches of snow would cover the ground. At the start of the contest, it was still “warm” with no snow anticipated for the next 10 days. I hoped it would be a fun way to give us all something to look forward to and a different place to put our focus.
