Albany Herald
Flyers, Jets ready for fast turnaround after big wins
The Philadelphia Flyers will look for their 10th win in 13 games when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. The Flyers posted a hard-earned, 2-1 road victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday thanks in large part to 30 saves from goaltender Carter Hart.
Albany Herald
Short-handed Panthers get by Wild, 5-3
The Florida Panthers, down to their third-string goalie and just four healthy defensemen for much of the game, got 29 saves from Alex Lyon to defeat the visiting Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Carter Verhaeghe, Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart scored for...
Albany Herald
Habs rally from 2-goal deficit to down Leafs in OT
Rem Pitlick scored at 2:14 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied for a 3-2 win against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Pitlick scored the first overtime goal of his career on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Mike Hoffman on the rush.
Albany Herald
Paul Cotter, Knights put emphatic end to skid by beating Capitals
Paul Cotter scored two goals and Nicolas Roy had a goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights snapped a season-long three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night in Las Vegas. It was Cotter's second two-goal game of the season. Alec Martinez...
Albany Herald
Canes drop Islanders behind hat trick from Sebastian Aho
The Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho tormented his New York Islanders' namesake Saturday night, scoring the final three goals as the visiting Hurricanes earned a 5-2 victory in Elmont, N.Y. The Hurricanes' Aho snapped a tie with 3:20 left in the second. He put his stick down and got a piece...
Albany Herald
Albany Herald
Matt Duchene scores twice as Predators defeat Kings
Matt Duchene capped a two-goal performance by snapping a tie with 6:26 remaining in the third period, lifting the host Nashville Predators to a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Nashville's Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund each recorded a goal and an assist and Cole Smith added...
Albany Herald
Mark Scheifele leads Jets to easy win over Senators
Mark Scheifele scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves in the win, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler both had three-point nights with a goal and two assists each for Winnipeg.
Albany Herald
Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman team up to lead Oilers past Canucks
Connor McDavid scored his 40th goal and Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists as the visiting Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to a season-high six games with a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The Oilers, who took the NHL's best power play into the...
Albany Herald
Jason Dickinson's big night helps Blackhawks top Blues
Jason Dickinson had a goal and two assists to lead the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues Saturday. Sam Lafferty had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games.
Albany Herald
Flyers build late lead, hang on to beat Red Wings
Scott Laughton and Noah Cates scored third-period goals and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night. Carter Hart made 30 saves, and the Flyers blocked 31 shots.
Albany Herald
Blue Jackets rally for 5-3 win over Sharks
Gustav Nyquist's score with 7:22 remaining during Columbus' three-goal third period broke a tie game and sent the Blue Jackets to a 5-3 win over visiting San Jose on Saturday night. Nyquist, who also had an assist, forced a San Jose turnover in the neutral zone, then the puck found...
Albany Herald
Raptors, Knicks coaches seek better defense from their teams
The Toronto Raptors will have one final chance this month to take advantage of their home court when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday before going on a seven-game road trip. The Raptors have dropped three straight after losing 106-104 to the injury-depleted Boston Celtics on Saturday to...
Albany Herald
Golden Knights look to build on momentum vs. Coyotes
The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights will begin a six-game road stretch on Sunday night when they face the Arizona Coyotes in the second game of a back-to-back. It will be the first time that Vegas faces Arizona at its new temporary home, 4,600-seat Mullett Arena on the Arizona State campus in Tempe. And when asked about the prospect of playing in a cozy college arena for the first time, defenseman Alec Martinez, who starred at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, had one question.
Albany Herald
NBA roundup: Celtics run win string to nine by edging Raptors
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games, matching their longest of the season. Reserves Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon added 25 and 23 points for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored all 12...
