Coral Gables, FL

Feds: 3 South Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake degrees; 25 charged

MIAMI – Three now-shuttered South Florida nursing schools sold more than $100 million worth of fake nursing diplomas, leading authorities to charge more than two dozen people, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe and representatives from FBI Miami and Department...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida company brings intelligent assistance to dentistry

MIAMI – Artificial assistance is common in our lives; examples range from Siri, to Alexa, to Google. While at times those can be frustrating, some companies are taking the idea of intelligent assistance and beefing it up for more than just directions across town. A South Florida company hopes...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida man wins Lottery after someone cuts him in Publix line

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man made a lucky stop at Publix, winning $1 million after purchasing a 500X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. According to Lottery officials, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed his prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Teen helps raise awareness about human trafficking in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – At just 17 years old, Seanna Martínez stood in front of a crowd on Wednesday in Miami-Dade and said she is a human trafficking survivor. Seanna told the crowd of community leaders that she aspires to have a career in law enforcement. She was the keynote speaker of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s annual forum.
MIAMI, FL
Police officers surround car after pursuit in Miami-Dade

Police officers surrounded a light gray car on the Florida Turnpike after a pursuit Monday in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrounded the gray Hyundai on the southbound lanes, near Southwest 88 Street, also known as Kendall Drive. Location.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
MIRAMAR, FL
Miami-Dade Animal Services technician accused of abusing puppy

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A vet technician employed by Miami-Dade Animal Services was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he abused a puppy that growled at him. According to his arrest report, Raudel Canizarez Perez, 54, of Miami, and another employee who witnessed the alleged abuse, were in charge of conducting medical assessments that were needed before placing dogs on the adoption floor.
MIAMI, FL
Burglars stalk Weston family to steal over $1 million in luxury goods

WESTON, Fla. – A family had moved from California to Weston in search of safety, but most recently they became the victims of burglars. They estimate the thieves took more than $1 million in luxury goods, including watches, jewelry, purses, and designer clothes and accessories. Before the burglary, neighbors...
WESTON, FL
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say

MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
MIAMI, FL

