Click10.com
New photos show cracks at Broward courthouse that spurred partial closure
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As officials work to get to the bottom of possible structural issues that led them to shut down the very top floors of the Broward County Courthouse Friday, new photos released Tuesday show the extent of the cracks that prompted concern among staff members. Those...
Click10.com
Feds: 3 South Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake degrees; 25 charged
MIAMI – Three now-shuttered South Florida nursing schools sold more than $100 million worth of fake nursing diplomas, leading authorities to charge more than two dozen people, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe and representatives from FBI Miami and Department...
Click10.com
South Florida company brings intelligent assistance to dentistry
MIAMI – Artificial assistance is common in our lives; examples range from Siri, to Alexa, to Google. While at times those can be frustrating, some companies are taking the idea of intelligent assistance and beefing it up for more than just directions across town. A South Florida company hopes...
Click10.com
‘Running for Echy’: Officers honor fallen Miami-Dade detective by hitting pavement
DORAL, Fla. – Four Miami-Dade police officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement to honor a fallen colleague. They’re “Running for Echy” in remembrance of fallen MDPD Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. The 29-year-old Robbery Intervention Detail detective was shot and...
Click10.com
South Florida man wins Lottery after someone cuts him in Publix line
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man made a lucky stop at Publix, winning $1 million after purchasing a 500X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. According to Lottery officials, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed his prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee....
Click10.com
Dirty Dining: Inspector finds 31 violations at Kendall restaurant, rodent droppings in Thai restaurant’s pan
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We have said it before and we will say it again: For some reason Inspectors in District 1 (Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys) who work for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation don’t follow the same rules as inspectors in other areas.
Click10.com
Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
Click10.com
Shopper outraged after finding sugar label with racial stereotype at Presidente Supermarket
MARGATE, Fla. – A product label found in a South Florida supermarket is in the spotlight after it left a shopper disturbed and outraged. Paul Taffe told Local 10 News’ Layron Livingston that he was shopping at the Presidente Supermarket in Margate earlier this month when he came across Azucar Morena brown sugar.
Click10.com
New details released after body found inside vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released new details Wednesday, a day after a body was discovered inside a vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater. According to authorities, the body appeared to be that of an adult male. Foul play is not suspected, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office will...
Click10.com
Teen helps raise awareness about human trafficking in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – At just 17 years old, Seanna Martínez stood in front of a crowd on Wednesday in Miami-Dade and said she is a human trafficking survivor. Seanna told the crowd of community leaders that she aspires to have a career in law enforcement. She was the keynote speaker of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s annual forum.
Click10.com
Officer opens fire following struggle, striking suspect in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A confrontation between two men and police officers led to gunfire in Miami Gardens on Tuesday. Those two men are now in police custody pending charges, one of whom was shot by officers during a struggle. Between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from Miami-Dade...
Click10.com
Police officers surround car after pursuit in Miami-Dade
Police officers surrounded a light gray car on the Florida Turnpike after a pursuit Monday in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrounded the gray Hyundai on the southbound lanes, near Southwest 88 Street, also known as Kendall Drive. Location.
Click10.com
Police on chase: Man fled from Miami International Mall to SR-836, Turnpike, south Dade
DORAL, Fla. – A 37-year-old man who was arrested on Monday after a police chase that involved Florida Highway Patrol troopers and police officers with the Doral and Miami-Dade police departments appeared in court on Tuesday. Justin Donald was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon accused...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade educators, male mentors host annual reading initiative program for kids
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami-Dade School Board, educators and male role models from all walks of life came together Tuesday morning to help show elementary students that reading can be cool. The Real Men Read initiative program was intended to provide Pre-K-6th grade students, especially boys, the opportunity...
Click10.com
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Animal Services technician accused of abusing puppy
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A vet technician employed by Miami-Dade Animal Services was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he abused a puppy that growled at him. According to his arrest report, Raudel Canizarez Perez, 54, of Miami, and another employee who witnessed the alleged abuse, were in charge of conducting medical assessments that were needed before placing dogs on the adoption floor.
Click10.com
Pair swipes 42 fragrance bottles from Burlington in Aventura, police say
AVENTURA, Fla. – The Burlington bandits are at it yet again. Police are searching for two more suspects after a man and woman are accused of stealing multiple bottles of fragrances in Aventura. According to Aventura police, the latest theft happened on Jan 15., at a Burlington on 199th...
Click10.com
Burglars stalk Weston family to steal over $1 million in luxury goods
WESTON, Fla. – A family had moved from California to Weston in search of safety, but most recently they became the victims of burglars. They estimate the thieves took more than $1 million in luxury goods, including watches, jewelry, purses, and designer clothes and accessories. Before the burglary, neighbors...
Click10.com
Suspect charged months after woman fatally shot on her birthday in Broward County
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man has been charged, months after he allegedly shot a woman on her 20th birthday, authorities announced this week. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of...
Click10.com
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say
MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
