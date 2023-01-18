Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
NBA roundup: Celtics run win string to nine by edging Raptors
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games, matching their longest of the season. Reserves Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon added 25 and 23 points for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored all 12...
Albany Herald
Rolling Bruins face reeling Sharks, seek 11th straight win over franchise
As a 15-1-3 run and a 12-point lead in the Atlantic Division standings suggest, the Boston Bruins have needed little help racking up wins this season. Following a two-game sweep of the Islanders and Rangers in New York, the Bruins will return home to face the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.
Albany Herald
Minus four starters, Suns still defeat Pacers
Dependable Mikal Bridges had 22 points and four steals, Bismack Biyombo and Josh Okogie made surprising contributions and the Phoenix Suns overcame the absence of four starters to defeat the visiting Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Starting in place of Deandre Ayton, Biyombo anchored a strong defensive effort with...
Albany Herald
Tyrese Maxey leads shorthanded Sixers past Kings
Tyrese Maxey recorded 32 points and six assists and the Philadelphia 76ers withstood the absences of Joel Embiid and James Harden to notch a 129-127 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Tobias Harris had 17 points and six assists before fouling out for Philadelphia, which completed a...
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid, James Harden sit with foot injuries
Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden are sitting out Saturday night's road game against the Sacramento Kings due to foot injuries. Embiid is dealing with a left foot injury while Harden has a right foot strain.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Albany Herald
Hornets rally from 19-point hole, beat Hawks in final seconds
Terry Rozier scored 34 points and hit three go-ahead free throws with 1.1 seconds left to help the visiting Charlotte Hornets overcome a 19-point, second-half deficit and beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-118 on Saturday, ending the Hawks’ five-game winning streak. Atlanta’s Clint Capela made two clutch free throws and...
Albany Herald
Anthony Edwards scores 44 in Wolves' comeback over Rockets
Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points and the host Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a 12-point, second-half deficit to defeat the reeling Houston Rockets 113-104 on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Rockets committed seven of their 23 turnovers in the fourth quarter to grease the skids of their 13th consecutive loss....
Albany Herald
Evan Mobley (38 points) leads Cavaliers past Bucks
Evan Mobley scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 114-102 on Saturday. Darius Garland tallied 21 points and 10 assists for Cleveland, which shot 55.8 percent from the field. Cedi Osman and Caris LeVert scored 13 points apiece, while Jarrett Allen added 12.
Albany Herald
Raptors, Knicks coaches seek better defense from their teams
The Toronto Raptors will have one final chance this month to take advantage of their home court when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday before going on a seven-game road trip. The Raptors have dropped three straight after losing 106-104 to the injury-depleted Boston Celtics on Saturday to...
Albany Herald
Blackhawks, Kings hope for continued improved play from goalies
The Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks still hope to see consistent play from their goalies this season. Petr Mrazek is coming off his best performance of the season for the Blackhawks, and Jonathan Quick has been mostly solid in relief in his past two appearances for the Kings.
Albany Herald
What the Celtics Have Learned From the Warriors
Thursday’s overtime win doesn’t avenge anything for Boston, but Jayson Tatum & Co. remain motivated to dethrone Golden State on the NBA’s mountaintop.
