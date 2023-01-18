Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Centre Daily
Contract Status of Detroit Lions’ Wide Receivers in 2023
Detroit received a solid season from its wide receivers group in 2022. Lions signal-caller Jared Goff continued to develop a dynamite connection with second-year pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown. Meanwhile, Goff and offseason acquisition DJ Chark formed a stronger and stronger rapport with one another as the season progressed. Additionally, rookie...
Centre Daily
Freddie Dilione Spotted At Tennessee Practice
Welcomes an early enrollee into the fold. Guard Freddie Dilione opted to forgo his senior season of high school and enrolled at the university. While Dilione can be seen on the bench at games, he was spotted practicing with the team on Thursday. Rocky Top Insider captured a photo of...
Centre Daily
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Centre Daily
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Centre Daily
Falcons ‘In Market’ for New QB, Says ESPN Insider
The Atlanta Falcons have become no stranger to drama at the quarterback position over the past year. From the pursuit of now-Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and subsequent trade of 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the constant dialogue surrounding veteran bridge Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, there's been no shortage of action under center ... and that appears set to continue this offseason.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after reportedly helping to
Centre Daily
PFF Ranks NFL Head Coach Openings, Colts on the Rise
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best. PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Where Bronny James Lands In Latest ESPN High School Rankings
Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most accomplished and highly decorated athletes of all time. He's a four-time NBA championship, four-time MVP, 18-time All-Star, 13-time All-NBA First Team, and so much more. But more importantly, James is a great humanitarian and a father of three, two boys and...
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension
As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
Centre Daily
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars are used to being the underdog. They were last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. They were more often than not during their playoff push to end the 2022 season as AFC South Champions. But Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is different. The Jaguars are...
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos to Hold Round 2 of Interviews With HC Finalists
The Denver Broncos' first round of head-coaching interviews is in the books. Denver's hiring committee — headed by CEO and part-owner Greg Penner — held palaver, in one form or another, with eight candidates over the past two weeks. The first round of interviews was kicked off with...
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Adding Some Big Ben to Game in Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are marching into 2023 with high expectations for quarterback Kenny Pickett. And the now second-year passer is going to add a little bit to himself to help improve his game. At the NFL level, Pickett quickly showed he's not afraid to take hits. That being...
Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Hornets at Hawks
LaMelo Ball is doubtful for this one, just like the Hornets' chances of winning this game without him. Charlotte got back in the win column over maybe the only team in the league worse than them, the Houston Rockets. So, no, I don't believe Cliff's crew is about to turn the corner, especially without its best player. After a disappointing start to the season, the Hawks have caught fire recently winning its last five games. Go ahead and make it six.
Centre Daily
Keys to the Game: How Bengals Can Beat Bills and Advance to AFC Championship Game
The Bengals hit the road to Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. They are currently 5.5-point underdogs in the contest. However, Joe Burrow doesn't feel like the underdog. Burrow's calm demeanor and confidence has helped prevail Cincinnati to a nine-game win streak. In that...
Centre Daily
Okorafor: ‘I’m Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak. In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA...
Comments / 0