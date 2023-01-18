Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Nick Sirianni Defends DC Jonathan Gannon: ‘This Guy’s a Stud’
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' defense was stifling Saturday night in a 38-7 beatdown of the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs. When you allow 227 total yards and seven points, you're supposed to win every game in the modern NFL. When you have Philadelphia's offense, which produced 416 yards - 268 of them rushing - and 38 points complementing it, you do.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after reportedly helping to
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars are used to being the underdog. They were last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. They were more often than not during their playoff push to end the 2022 season as AFC South Champions. But Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is different. The Jaguars are...
New York Giants Report Card: A Big-time Dud
Grading the New York Giants 38-7 divisional playoff loss to the Eagles. The Giants couldn't get anything going by land or through the air, especially in the first half when they had no answers for the Eagles dominance. Four of their first six drives were three-and-out. They also had a big turnover on a Daniel Jones interception, his second in his last seven games. And when the first half was done, they had 64 yards of total offense.
Mike Preston: As coordinators depart, Ravens need to take a hard look at coach John Harbaugh
BALTIMORE — Now that the Ravens have made their second major coaching change in two years, the team’s main focus in 2023 should be the direction of the program under head coach John Harbaugh. At the end of last season, the Ravens replaced defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale...
Report: Broncos to Hold Round 2 of Interviews With HC Finalists
The Denver Broncos' first round of head-coaching interviews is in the books. Denver's hiring committee — headed by CEO and part-owner Greg Penner — held palaver, in one form or another, with eight candidates over the past two weeks. The first round of interviews was kicked off with...
Falcons ‘In Market’ for New QB, Says ESPN Insider
The Atlanta Falcons have become no stranger to drama at the quarterback position over the past year. From the pursuit of now-Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and subsequent trade of 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the constant dialogue surrounding veteran bridge Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, there's been no shortage of action under center ... and that appears set to continue this offseason.
PFF Ranks NFL Head Coach Openings, Colts on the Rise
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best. PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in...
Contract Status of Detroit Lions’ Wide Receivers in 2023
Detroit received a solid season from its wide receivers group in 2022. Lions signal-caller Jared Goff continued to develop a dynamite connection with second-year pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown. Meanwhile, Goff and offseason acquisition DJ Chark formed a stronger and stronger rapport with one another as the season progressed. Additionally, rookie...
ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns
Despite some in-season issues within the special teams that hurt the Cleveland Browns during their disappointing 2022 season, the team is expected to bring back special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Priefer has been notified that his job is safe. Additionally, it was made known that...
Okorafor: ‘I’m Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak. In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA...
Terry Francona’s Time As Guardians Manager Is Up To Him
There's a trend in all four of the major sports that the moment things start to go south for a team all the blame is put on the coach or manager. It's incredibly rare that the same coach sticks around for four to five years. Then there are the rare...
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report is always frustrating for fans and players. While the league is taking some level of accountability by admitting when their officials were wrong, the outcome of the game does not change, and officials receive no penalty for their mistakes. Because of this, last two minute reports are even more frustrating for teams who were negatively impacted, because they are forced to live with an outcome that could have gone a different direction had the officiating been accurate.
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday’s Game Against Miami Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans will play without All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Sunday against the Miami Heat. Williamson is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ingram has toe issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET. Where: Miami-Dade Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat -2.
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
