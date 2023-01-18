Logan Beckmier signs with Western Illinois

ARTHUR (WCIA) — Logan Beckmier signed his National Letter of Intent to run for Western Illinois on Wednesday. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior will compete in both cross country and track and field for the Leathernecks, picking Macomb over an opportunity to run for Southern Indiana. First the Knights’ senior will look to make it back to state this May.

