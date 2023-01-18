Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Dodgers: First Look at Some of Your 2023 Squad at Dodger Stadium
The 2023 Dodgers season is just a couple months away, with spring training starting in less than a month. The long, dark offseason — which felt longer and darker than usual this year, between LA's excruciating NLDS loss and the team's inactivity on the free-agent market — is nearly over and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Centre Daily
What to Make of Aaron Boone’s Latest Comments on Yankees’ Shortstop ‘Battle’
In less than one month, when the Yankees report to spring training, the organization's highly-anticipated competition for playing time at shortstop will officially begin. New York has three infielders in the running to start at shortstop on Opening Day. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was the Yankees' primary shortstop in 2022, his first...
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Shares Special Gift Following Clayton Kershaw’s No-Hitter
In 2022, Clayton Kershaw was on the verge of throwing a perfect game after 80 pitches. The frenzy bursting through social media is one Dodgers manager Dave Roberts may never be able to let down despite Kershaw still being on a Hall of Path. Of course Kershaw has had his...
Centre Daily
Royals Sign Camargo to Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals signed Johan Camargo to a Minor League deal with a reported invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old Camargo played for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. In 52 games, Camargo hit .237 with three home runs and 15 RBI. From 2017-21, Camargo played for the Atlanta Braves...
Centre Daily
Remaining Free Agents
BALTIMORE (3) — Jesús Aguilar, 1b; Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b. BOSTON (2) — Tommy Pham, of; Michael Wacha, rhp. CHICAGO (2) — Elvis Andrus, ss; Josh Harrison, 2b. DETROIT (2) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Daniel Norris, lhp. HOUSTON (3) — Jason Castro, c;...
Centre Daily
Terry Francona’s Time As Guardians Manager Is Up To Him
There's a trend in all four of the major sports that the moment things start to go south for a team all the blame is put on the coach or manager. It's incredibly rare that the same coach sticks around for four to five years. Then there are the rare...
Centre Daily
Colts Set to Interview Pair of Playoff Coaches Sunday
The playoffs quickly became an afterthought for the Indianapolis Colts as their season spun out of control. However, they are now set to interview a pair of coaches who got a taste of the postseason and are fresh off of their exit in New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
Centre Daily
Hurricanes’ Max Pacioretty Tears Achilles, Placed on Injured Reserve
Terrible news for one of the league's most respected veteran players. The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Friday evening that forward Max Pacioretty has suffered a torn Achilles and has been placed on injured reserve. The injury occurred during the second period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, and is the same ailment that kept Pacioretty out of the lineup for the first half of the 2022-23 season. He had scored three goals in five games for the Hurricanes after making his season debut on Jan. 5.
Centre Daily
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Centre Daily
This Is Where MLB Network Has Jose Ramirez Ranked Among Second Basemen
Out of all of the positions in Major League Baseball, third base arguably has the most star power on it. There's no shortage of talent from Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado, Rafael Devers, and Cleveland's own Jose Ramirez. MLB Network went through and voted on who they think the best this...
Comments / 0