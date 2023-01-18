Read full article on original website
SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
AOL Corp
Shaquille O'Neal reveals 40-lb. weight loss, says his goal is to do 'underwear ad with my sons'
Shaquille O'Neal has until his 51st birthday in March to lose 20 pounds. The former NBA player has already lost 40 pounds, he told Entertainment Tonight while speaking to the outlet about his upcoming virtual reality New Year's Eve countdown special, The Shaq-tacular Spectacular. "I lost 40 pounds," O'Neal said....
NME
Adele tells Las Vegas audience she has been suffering from “really bad sciatica”
During the New Year’s Eve show of her ongoing Las Vegas residency, Adele told her audience she has been experiencing sciatica, a condition which can cause pains down one or both legs from the lower back. As Cosmopolitan reports, while walking from one side of stage to the other...
TMZ.com
Ex-NFL DL Derek Wolfe Hunts, Kills Massive Mountain Lion In Colorado
Ex-Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe hunted a massive mountain lion in Colorado this week ... and at the end of the day, a wild photo shows the Wolfe got the better of the big cat. The former NFL player detailed his insane journey to nab the mountain lion in Grant...
‘The highlight of my life’: Jeremy Lin reveals he got married 'over a couple years ago'
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin announced Wednesday that he has been married for about two years. In a social media post wishing his followers and fans a happy Lunar New Year, Lin shared the news, adding the intimate wedding was the “highlight” of his life. After keeping information private about his marriage to an unnamed partner of many years, the former NBA player explained his decision to make his marital status public, writing “it has also been hard for people to not know about such a major change.”
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
One-third of the hit 90s R&B trio TLC, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is diggin’ on a new beau, her rep Christal Jordan confirmed to PEOPLE. The Atlanta-born singer is now romantically linked with Matthew Lawrence, the popular actor who starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boys Meet World. The...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’
Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans
It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
toofab.com
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Been Put on Bed Rest After Suffering 'Unbearable' Pain
"I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy," said the reality star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa. Heather Rae El Moussa is sharing an update on her pregnancy journey. The "Selling Sunset" star -- who is expecting her first child with...
