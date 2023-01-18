ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New favorite emerges to become the next Broncos head coach

The search for a new head coach continues for the Denver Broncos. There are a handful of meaningful candidates remaining including Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, Sean Payton, and DeMeco Ryans. Ryans interviewed yesterday. Quinn will interview today. The other two have already interview as well. From the beginning, Dan Quinn...
DENVER, CO
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $1000 insurance for NFL Playoffs Sunday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Enjoy a big day of NFL playoff action when you click here to apply the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM....
OHIO STATE
FanDuel Ohio promo code: score $200 bonus bets for Bengals-Bills kickoff

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re all in on the Bengals or circling the wagons with the Bills, the latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer...
OHIO STATE
3 Browns priorities with Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have their defensive coordinator in place in Jim Schwartz and now their focus turns to building a defense to fit what Schwartz wants to do. While he likely will be able to make adjustments to his scheme, you don’t hire a veteran coordinator like Schwartz without understanding what he wants to do and how it might impact your roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
DraftKings Ohio: how to get $200 bonus bets for Bengals-Bills

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Divisional Round continues Sunday with two more games and you can get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you...
OHIO STATE
Ravens request interview with Chad O’Shea, Browns WR coach, for offensive coordinator vacancy

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chad O’Shea could go from trying to beat the Ravens to trying to help them beat the Browns. O’Shea, the Browns’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator since 2020, has received a request from the Ravens to interview for their offensive coordinator vacancy, a league source told cleveland.com. He would replace Greg Roman, who parted ways with the team this week.
BALTIMORE, MD
