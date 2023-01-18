Read full article on original website
Sue Carter
3d ago
how can he even think Americans would want him again in the wh house. we didn't elect him the first time. he has killed and destroyed to much of this country. he deserves bars and life behind them.
James Cole
3d ago
he will not be re-elected of course he was elected the first time Democrats had him installed the same way you would have toilet himself as a counterfeit toilet it don't really work
RKA ADUDDELL
3d ago
He shouldn't have been elected in the 1st place our country Would have been better off...
Related
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket
Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
msn.com
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
After three small batches of classified documents were found across President Biden's private office and his home, his approval rating reportedly didn't take any kind of hit. So, Jimmy Fallon suspects the president will reveal one more set of documents, this time totaling much higher. According to a report by...
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
msn.com
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Trump Ally Is About to Become One of Congress' Most Powerful People
Representative Jim Jordan has pledged to wage war against the Biden administration. Now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given him the ammunition to do so.
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden does it again- His Administration will allocate another $2.5B in military aid to Ukraine
The United States will provide a fresh $2.5 billion aid package to Ukraine. Kyiv is expected to receive some new armored vehicles, including Stryker combat vehicles. US citizens are unhappy that the US Government continues to prioritize the war before them. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will complete...
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
The White House on Wednesday defended President Joe Biden's record on immigration, saying that no president had done more to secure the southern border than him.
“I have info on everyone”: Trump’s rant about Mar-a-Lago visitors sounds like a blackmail threat
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump lashed out for the second day in a row about the classified documents that were found inside President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home. The latest revelation arrived over the weekend that five additional pages were discovered by Biden's personal lawyer...
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
msn.com
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
South Carolina's James Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek second term
Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, the assistant Democratic leader and a top ally of the Biden White House, told CBS News in an interview Wednesday that he is convinced President Biden will seek reelection even though the president has not yet formally announced another run. "Yes, I am," Clyburn...
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
msn.com
Trump tells Republicans to leave Medicare and Social Security cuts out of negotiations as the debt ceiling showdown heats up
Donald Trump told the GOP to leave Medicare and Social Security cuts out of debt ceiling negotiations. The US hit the debt limit on Thursday, and the GOP is negotiating how to raise it before a default later this year. Some Republican lawmakers have discussed cutting entitlement programs in exchange...
Washington Examiner
Biden works to shore up black support ahead of reelection bid
President Joe Biden's potential 2024 reelection bid is poised to depend on black voters, particularly black women, similar to his 2020 campaign. Although no decision has been announced, Biden did dedicate the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day long weekend to honoring the civil rights leader as he burnished his record with the black community, important outreach should he run again while Republicans seek to make inroads of their own.
DOJ signals to Jim Jordan that it won’t share information about pending investigations
The Department of Justice (DOJ) signaled in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that it will not share information about ongoing investigations as the GOP vows to probe actions from the Biden administration. “Consistent with longstanding policy and practice, any oversight requests must be weighed against the Department’s interests in protecting…
Biden forgets how to pronounce ‘Kamala’ Harris at White House event
WASHINGTON — President Biden seemingly forgot how to say “Kamala” Harris Tuesday — years after his vice president taught the country the correct pronunciation. “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said at a White House celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, saying his second-in-command’s name like “CAM-a-la” rather than the proper “COMMA-la.” Biden, 80, is the oldest-ever president and his mental acuity is often debated as he prepares to launch a 2024 reelection campaign. His defenders say he’s simply prone to gaffes and a stutter. Harris’ name was inspired by...
Comments / 36