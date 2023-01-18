ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sue Carter
3d ago

how can he even think Americans would want him again in the wh house. we didn't elect him the first time. he has killed and destroyed to much of this country. he deserves bars and life behind them.

James Cole
3d ago

he will not be re-elected of course he was elected the first time Democrats had him installed the same way you would have toilet himself as a counterfeit toilet it don't really work

RKA ADUDDELL
3d ago

He shouldn't have been elected in the 1st place our country Would have been better off...

