New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup (PHM) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Agilent Technologies (A) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Agilent Technologies (A) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Aperam (APEMY) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Patterson-UTI Energy, e.l.f. Beauty, Helmerich & Payne, Reinsurance Group of America and Janus Henderson Group
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. PTEN, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. ELF, Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP, Reinsurance Group of America Inc. RGA and Janus Henderson Group plc JHG.
United Rentals (URI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
United Rentals, Inc. URI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. In the last-reported quarter, United Rentals’ adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%, but revenues missed the same by 1.2%, respectively. This largest equipment rental company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenues grew 40.9% and 17.5% year over year, respectively.
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
Investors in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XRAY options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Do Options Traders Know Something About Hudson Pacific (HPP) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Compass, Inc. (COMP) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
GEO vs. EGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks have likely encountered both Geo Group (GEO) and EastGroup Properties (EGP). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a Trending Stock
Alphabet (GOOGL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this internet search leader have returned +6%, compared to the...
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/21/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. RLI CORP (RLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Golub Capital (GBDC) Stock?
Investors in Golub Capital BDC GBDC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
First Week of SBH September 15th Options Trading
Investors in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SBH options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
