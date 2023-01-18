ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Loki gets his own Marvel Comics series just in time for his Disney Plus return

By Michael Doran
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTeb7_0kJNg4xU00

Tom Hiddleston's Loki (plus Sylvie and likely other Loki variants) will return to Disney Plus sometime in summer 2023 for season 2 of his eponymous streaming series.

So what do you think Marvel Comics is gonna do?

Yup! Loki will get his own four-issue limited series debuting in June.

Loki will be written by Dan Watters making his Marvel debut along with artist Germán Peralta.

According to the publisher, the newest adventure of the recently ordained God of Stories will introduce a collection of ancient Norse weapons Loki forged in his past including a weapon that "curses the Marvel Universe" that he has to track down before they fall into the wrong hands.

"Throughout his "twisting journey" that takes him to Nidavellir, Kree space, and Earth, Loki will go "head-to-head with iconic Marvel villains, provoke Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and be forced to confront the dark truth that lies at his center.

"It's hard to say what a delight it is to be making my Marvel debut, even more so to be doing it with the God of Stories himself - taking him all the way around the Marvel Universe and back again," Watters says in Marvel's announcement. "I can’t wait for all to see the beauty Germán's art is breathing into this tale we have to tell you, full of magic, danger - and if Loki can't help himself (he can't) - quite a smidge of mischief."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IYPL_0kJNg4xU00

Loki #1 cover teaser (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Loki is one of the most interesting characters, not only in comics, but also in mythology, and his ambiguity in all aspects of his life makes him a very interesting character for an artist," Peralta adds. "I always say that I really enjoy drawing villains, but Loki has everything. It was 'love at first sight' when I read the script. Dan is amazing, and I'm sure he's having a lot of fun with it too. I can't wait to draw Loki’s expressions, since there are always double intentions with him, and it's going to be very entertaining to play with that, as well as everything related to his universe."

June 7's Loki #1 will feature what Marvel calls a teaser cover by Rod Reis that features a host of Loki variants, because (going full circle) corporate synergy!

With all due respect to the original Norse mythology, check out the best Marvel Comics' Loki stories of all time .

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup

The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Adding First 1,000,000 B.C. Costume This Week

Jason Aaron's Avengers comic run has put a heavy focus on the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. Led by Odin, the team consists of older incarnations of several Marvel heroes, including the Black Panther, Iron Fist, Phoenix, and the Starbrand. That last one is notable, as a skin based on the design is set to arrive in the Marvel's Avengers video game on January 12th! In the comics, the first wielder of the Starbrand was a being named Vnn, but in Marvel's Avengers, it will serve as a new costume for the Hulk.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel releases statement on death of comic artist Jason Pearson

It seems, sadly, that Marvel has lost yet another real-life hero. Jason Pearson, the artist best known for illustrating comics like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, and Legion of Super-Heroes, died last month of natural causes at the age of 52. A titan of the comic book industry, Pearson was also known for creating the incredibly popular Dark Horse series Body Bags.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Director Bashes Tom Cruise, Never Considered Actor For MCU Role

Tom Cruise might have a huge fanbase, but James Gunn had no interest in listening to fans when it comes to choosing the right actor for a certain role. For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), reports made fans believe that Tom Cruise would finally play Iron Man. Before Robert Downey Jr. landed the role, Tom Cruise almost had the role, and now the actor hasn’t been in a single MCU movie.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care

When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn threatens DC fans with the MCU crossover they don’t want to see while teasing how he’s going to reboot Superman

James Gunn is always sharing his thoughts and opinions with fans on social media, but this time he might just have let something major slip about how he’s going to reboot DC’s most important hero in the coming years. Not to mention indicating that he’ll be bringing one of his Guardians of the Galaxy gang over to Marvel’s rival franchise. Meanwhile, Netflix gets rebellious as it shares new glimpses at Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi epic. Let’s rocket…
msn.com

A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU

Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
CNET

Disney Adds a Ton of 'Untitled Disney' Movies, Including One This Year

Save the date: Disney has blocked out the calendar into 2028, adding a ton of mystery Marvel movies, cryptic Pixar flicks and a ton of "Untitled Disney" films. Disney has even announced one of these mysterious untitled movies will be released this year. The first "Untitled Disney" will be released...
dexerto.com

Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk “leaked” in concept art

A first look at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in the MCU Thunderbolts movie has reportedly been leaked in a glimpse at the movie’s concept art. In 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the Thunderbolts. Essentially, they’re Marvel’s Suicide Squad, named after Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, earlier played by the late William Hurt.
wegotthiscovered.com

DCU diehards certain James Gunn will cast Chris Pratt as one of two characters

Soon, James Gunn will see his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end and he will he mainlining DC Studios as its new co-CEO. The filmmaker is likely to bring his friends from the 616 over, though, and now franchise fans are worried the one people love to hate will end up being cast as one of two lesser-known, but still beloved heroic characters.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’

It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
ComicBook

Marvel's Planet of the Apes Comic Confirms Connection to New Movies

Marvel Comics have released their April 2023 solicitations which offers some actual details on the new Planet of the Apes comic series that the publisher has been teasing for nearly a year. Though the initial teaser image for the series teased a setting within the continuity of the original Planet of the Apes franchise, Marvel's solicitation confirms that this comic is set within the continuity of the new trilogy of movies and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The first line of the comic's description teases the spread of the "ALZ-113 virus," the key component from Rise of the Planet of the Apes that gave the apes their intelligence and resulted in humanity perishing.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy